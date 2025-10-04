Longhorns Country

Score Predictions for Texas Longhorns vs. Florida Gators

Conference play is here, and the Texas Longhorns are set to take on the Florida Gators in The Swamp on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Payton Blalock

Sep 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Jordan Washington (84) and teammates react after Washington scored a touchdown during the first half against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
On Saturday, Oct. 4, the Texas Longhorns will take on the Florida Gators for their first of eight SEC matchups of the 2025 season.

This game features two teams who experienced their share of ups and downs during conference play, but each of them looks to kick this next phase off with a decisive win.

With the SEC battle fast approaching, here are our staff’s predictions for Texas vs. Florida:

Isabella Capuchino - Staff Writer 

I think this game will be a good challenge for the Longhorns as they enter SEC play, in which Texas should come out as the victors. However, the Gators shouldn’t be underestimated — while they remain 1-3, Florida has already taken on some big names in college football and respectively held their own — No. 3 LSU (20-10) and No. 4 Miami (26-7). Further, I think if the Longhorns are able to attack hard early on then it can really set them up for success later in the game. 

Prediction: Texas 28, Florida 10 

Henry Hipschman - Staff Writer

In a rain game against a struggling quarterback in DJ Lagway the Texas Longhorns defense should have an exceptional day in the swamp. Whether or not the offense continues its struggles, the defense should anchor the Longhorns in tomorrow’s matchup.

Prediction: Texas 28, Florida 14

JD Andress - Staff Writer

There’s a ton of questions over the Longhorns offense. Are they back? Was the performance against the Bearkats a fluke? This game won’t provide answers though, the Gators defense is stout. 

I expect a defensive showdown between the two, but the Longhorns are the more inspired team and take care of business.

Prediction: Texas 24, Florida 10 

Aaron Raley - Staff Writer

Texas heads to The Swamp to open up the conference slate. Both Arch Manning and Florida quarterback DJ Lagway came into the season as a pair of Heisman front runner, but both have been struggling hard in the 2025 season thus far. 

That being said, Arch has seen a little more of an improvement as the season has gone on, and with the talent around him and the defense that Lagway will have to deal with, Texas leaving Gainesville with a 1-0 conference record shouldn’t be much of a surprise. The Gators will keep it close, but I’m taking Texas.

Prediction: Texas 24, Florida 17

Jon Alfano - Staff Writer

This game could end up being very ugly. Neither offense has looked very good this season, but the difference is that Texas has at least shown a pulse on that side of the ball. Florida’s offense, meanwhile, has looked completely dead in the water in each of the past two games, with DJ Lagway throwing five interceptions against LSU and then leading his unit to just 141 total yards.

The Longhorns’ defense should easily hold its own against a beleaguered offense and lead the way to a victory in the SEC opener.

Prediction: Texas 20, Florida 7

Ylver Deleon-Rios - Staff Writer

The Longhorns travel to the Swamp for the first time in nearly 90 years, with Texas needing to make a statement against the Florida Gators. And I think we see a statement made against the struggling Gators, Arch Manning piecing together two good performances would be promising and the defense should steady the ship if the game gets tight. 

Prediction: Texas 34, Florida 21 

Payton Blalock - Staff Writer

No matter how Texas’ offense plays, I think their defense is strong enough to propel them to victory against the Gators' struggling offense. I see quarterback Arch Manning and his offense coming off their bye week with at least a little more momentum than Florida quarterback DJ Lagway and his offensive unit, but ultimately, I think this game will be a battle between these programs’ respective defenses. 

Prediction: Texas 28, Florida 10

