Here's What the Texas Longhorns Offensive Depth Chart Could Look Like in 2026

After significant additions in all three phases over the last month, the Texas Longhorns' roster is going to look much different in 2026.

That is particularly true offensively, where Texas will return just six starters from a season ago, and where the Horns have also massively retooled at key positions like running back, wide receiver, and offensive line.

Fortunately, Texas returns the most important piece of the puzzle in star quarterback Arch Manning, who will enter next fall as a Heisman favorite, All-American candidate, and potential No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick in 2027.

But who will be protecting the Longhorns star QB? And who will he be getting the ball to?

Check out Texas Longhorns On SI's way-too-early guess for Steve Sarkisian's 2026 offensive depth chart.

Quarterback

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

1. Arch Manning

2. KJ Lacey

3. MJ Morris

4. Dia Bell

Texas has a clear star and perhaps the top player in the country at quarterback in Arch Manning next season. With his new weapons, he should have a Heisman-level season and position himself to be a top NFL Draft pick in 2027. Behind him, KJ Lacey would likely be the backup, followed by Morris and the future at the position for the program, Dia Bell, will likely red shirt.

Running Back

NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers celebrates a touchdown | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

1. Hollywood Smothers

2. Raleek Brown

3. James Simon

4. Michael Terry III

5. Derrek Cooper

Texas completely transformed their running back room from a season ago with the signings of Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, which should make for a more explosive, outside zone based attack. The two will be the main factors in the room, with James Simon and Michael Terry III also likely factoring in. True freshman Derrek Cooper should not be counted out as a contributor, either.

Wide Receiver

Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman receives a pass to pull in a touchdown past Vanderbilt cornerback Martel Hight | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

X

1. Cam Coleman

2. Sterling Berkhalter

Cam Coleman is exactly the weapon the Texas passing game needed, and will be the No. 1 X. The Friday addition of Sterling Berkhalter gives them depth and experience to back up Coleman.

Z

1. Ryan Wingo

2. Kaliq Lockett

3. Michael Terry III

4. Jermaine Bishop Jr.

Ryan Wingo has a chance to be the best No. 2 wideout in the nation in 2026, while Kaliq Lockett should be utilized much more frequently behind him - setting up Lockett to be WR1 in 2027. Michael Terry could also be a depth piece in the role, while true Freshman Jermaine Bishop will have to find a way to the field in some capacity.

H (Slot)

1. Emmett Mosely V

2. Daylan McCutcheon

3. Ryan Niblett

4. Jermaine Bishop

Emmett Mosely takes over in the slot with Daylan McCutcheon behind him. Mosely should be an upgrade over DeAndre Moore.

Tight End

Texas Longhorns tight end Nick Townsend celebrates with the golden hat in the second half of the Red River Rivalry | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Nick Townsend

2. Michael Masunas

3. Emaree Winston

4. Spencer Shannon

5. Will Randle

Nick Townsend steps into the TE1 role in 2026 after the departure of Jack Endries, and will be their main threat at the position in terms of receiving. New addition Michael Masunas will give Texas the ability to run 12 personnel much more effectively in 2026, and he is also an underrated receiver. Behind them is talented depth with Emaree Winston and Spencer Shannon.

Offensive Line

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby against the Clemson Tigers | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Left Tackle

1. Trevor Goosby

2. Brandon Baker

3. Jonte Newman

4. John Turntine III

Trevor Goosby returns in 2026 to compete for the opportunity to be OT1 in the 2027 NFL Draft. He is one of the best in the country at the position. In the event of an injury, Baker or new transfer Melvin Siani could fill in at left tackle. New transfer from Texas A&M Jonte Newman will also add depth.

Left Guard

1. Brandon Baker

2. Dylan Sikorski

3. Devin Coleman

Brandon Baker will likely move inside to guard in 2026 with addition of Melvin Siani. The left side makes the most sense due to the fact that he likely kicks out to the starting left tackle in 2027, and playing left guard would make for an easier transition there. New interior transfer Dylan Sikorski will be a depth piece anywhere on the interior, and the Horns could even cross train him at center.

Center

1. Connor Robertson

2. Jackson Christian

3. Dylan Sikorski

Connor Robertson's return is massive in terms of experience for the Longhorns. Its unclear who his backup could be, but Jackson Christian figures to get a look.

Right Guard

1. Laurence Seymore

2. Jaydon Chatman

3.Jordan Coleman

4. Nicolas Robertson

Assuming his eligibility is granted, new transfer Laurence Seymore is an immediate plug and play starter at right or left guard, but given what we already projected with Baker, the right side makes more sense. Jaydon Chatman shoudl be able to play inside or outside in a reserve role. The Horns also like both Coleman twins. We like Devin to play left guard and eventually transition to right guard, and Jordan to play right guard and eventually transition to right tackle, allowing them to eventually play together on the same side of the line.

Right Tackle

1. Melvin Siani

2. Andre Cojoe OR Jaydon Chatman

The addition of Melvin Siani is massive for Texas and he is an immediate upgrade as your starting right tackle. Health assuming, Andre Cojor should be his backup, with Chatman also providing depth.