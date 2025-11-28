Score Predictions for Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies
With one last shot at the College Football Playoff and a chance to end an undefeated season, Friday's matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns holds some high stakes.
A Thanksgiving weekend throwdown between two college football powerhouses, it holds a place among the top matchups of rivalry weekends. With a win, Texas A&M would earn a berth in the SEC Championship.
With the Lone Star Showdown soon underway, Longhorns on SI staff delivered their predictions for Friday's highly anticipated matchup.
Texas vs. Texas A&M Score Predictions
Henry Hipschman
Texas may enter the game as the underdog, but on rivalry weekend, anything can happen, including Texas A&M's unbeaten streak coming to an end. If Texas can continue its recent offensive success and improve a standout defense that has had some struggles as of late, it can certainly topple the Aggies.
Texas will come to play against Texas A&M and show why they entered the season with one of the nation's most highly-anticipated defenses, containing Reed, and forcing multiple turnovers. Texas takes a win and maybe a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
Prediction: Texas 35, Texas A&M 14
Tyler Firtel
The Lone Star Showdown returns to Austin as the Longhorns look to pick up an upset win over an undefeated Aggies team. This contest will come down to which side can play better complementary football, as the game changers present on both sides of the ball for each team are numerous and noteworthy.
Texas has struggled to contain the run and dual-threat quarterbacks as of recently — Marcel Reed’s efficiency and impact will be crucial. But Arch Manning has gotten going as the season has progressed, and the offense has started to hold up its end of the bargain, especially when playing in DKR. Texas pulls out a burnburner in front of a rocking home environment on Friday night, giving itself a case for the College Football Playoff and handing Texas A&M its first loss of the 2025 campaign.
Prediction: Texas 33, Texas A&M 27
Aaron Raley
The main event has arrived in Austin, and just like last year, there are massive playoff implications for both teams, except this time the Aggies are the titans looking to make the most of their season, an undefeated one at that.
Marcel Reed is enjoying a Heisman Trophy season and both sides of the line of scrimmage have been phenomenal for Texas A&M, and while Texas’ defense has been stellar as well this year, I think the explosiveness of Texas A&M’s offense and the heartbreak they suffered at Kyle Field last year will serve as enough determination for the team to go into the state capital and shock the home DKR crowd in a close contest. After all, that’s what they did last time they were in Austin, all the way back in 2010.
Prediction: Texas A&M 28, Texas 24
JD Andress
The Lone Star Showdown. The pinnacle rivalry game in Texas, between both flagship programs of the state. Both programs entered the season with expectations, but the Aggies are the ones who are the top team. However, I expect the Longhorns to walk away with this one; it will be the Arch Manning legacy game.
Prediction: Texas 31, Texas A&M 27
Ylver Deleon-Rios
The Lone Star Showdown’s second game of its renewal and the first one in Austin should have DKR rocking as Texas looks to make a statement for the College Football Playoff and Texas A&M looks to finish an undefeated regular season.
I expect both teams to be energized and motivated, Friday night. I think the Longhorns pull the upset off in what should be a dramatic evening in Austin.
Prediction: Texas 24, Texas A&M 21