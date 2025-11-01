Score Predictions for Texas Longhorns vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
On Saturday, the No. 20 Texas Longhorns will take on the No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for week 10 of college football.
Texas will have Arch Manning at the helm after he was removed from the injury report following his recovery from the concussion he suffered against Mississippi State.
Here is what some of the Texas Longhorns on SI staff predicts will happen in Saturday’s matchup.
Jon Alfano — Staff Writer
This is one of the trickiest games to predict. The Longhorns should have a huge advantage on paper, but the Commodores have looked like the better team for most of the season. Yes, Texas’ offense looked the best it has all year in last week’s win over Mississippi State, but without Arch Manning, the unit looks like a total wild card.
After playing with fire over the past two weeks, the Longhorns may very well get burned this time.
Prediction: Vanderbilt 20, Texas 17
JD Andress — Staff Writer
After finally returning home after four weeks, the Longhorns continue to have everything in hand to control their own destiny. Now a matchup against one of the best stories in college football stands in their way.
The biggest question is which version of the Longhorns show up? I think it’s the Oklahoma version this weekend.
Prediction: Texas 27, Vanderbilt 20
Isabella Capuchino — Staff Writer
While I feel this matchup could easily be a coin toss, considering how strong both Texas and Vanderbilt are. However, I feel the Longhorns are hungry for this pivotal win, especially as they return home for the first time since late-September.
Also adding in the atmosphere of DKR, I think it could be enough for the front to play shutout defense and the offense to get their gears turning.
Prediction: Texas 31, Vanderbilt 20
Aaron Raley — Staff Writer
The Longhorns make their long-awaited return to DKR after over a month away, and they are greeted by a red-hot Vanderbilt team that has seen Diego Pavia perform at a Heisman-like level, which could spell trouble for the Horns, even with the home field advantage, and the possibility of being without Arch Manning doesn’t do them any favors either.
But with Matthew Caldwell waiting in the wing, the stress should lessen for both the home crowd and for the team. Using that home field advantage, as well as the sheer will to turn their season around, the Longhorns should be able to stop Vandy’s hot streak in their return to the Forty Acres.
Prediction: Texas 28, Vanderbilt 21
Ylver Deleon-Rios — Staff Writer
Texas have a big time opponent walking into DKR saturday morning taking on Vanderbilt. This is not the same Commodores team that can be scoffed at with Vanderbilt sitting at 7-1.
A victory for the Longhorns is huge, a loss could derail the entire season. I think Texas squeaks one out at home.
Prediction: Texas 27, Vanderbilt 24
Watch the Texas-Vanderbilt matchup on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. on ABC.