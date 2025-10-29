What The Stats Say About Texas Longhorns vs. Vanderbilt Week 10 Matchup
Thus far, the No. 20 Texas Longhorns’ season has felt like a fever dream.
Initially starting off as the preseason favorites, the Longhorns were knocked out of playoff contention altogether after being defeated by the unranked Florida Gators in week 6, but have slowly started climbing the rankings following three consecutive wins, two of which were won in overtime.
As for the No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores, its been the opposite scenario. From unranked to powerhouse status, they are shaping up to have a historic season.
Having beat three ranked teams for the first time in program history, South Carolina (week 3), LSU (week 8) and Missouri (week 9). The Commodores are coming off their best start since 1941, holding a 7-1 record with their only register loss being against No. 4 Alabama.
As the two prepare to faceoff on Saturday, let’s dive into where both teams stand in the stats.
Texas Longhorns
While its still uncertain whether or not quarterback Arch Manning will play on Saturday due to injury, for the season, the redshirt sophomore holds a completion percentage of 60.9, with a 66.7 against top-25 teams.
Despite throwing six interceptions, he has recorded 15 touchdowns across 1,795 passing yards — with his longest pass being 83 yards. On the ground, Manning has posted six touchdowns and 199 rushing yards.
As for the Longhorns’ offensive unit, while their run game has proven to be weaker this season, their strength relies in its receivers, two-deep and special teams.
Leading the team is sophomore wide receiver Ryan Wingo with four touchdowns and 504 receiving yards. However, between the other top four offensive leaders — wide receivers Deandre Moore Jr., Parker Livingstone, Emmett Mosley V and tight end Jack Endries — Texas has racked up an additional 10 touchdowns across 928 receiving yards.
Regarding Texas’ defense, the front ties at fourth in the nation with most sacks (28), and holds teams to an average of 300.4 yards and 14.6 points per game. Additionally, the unit has also racked up 10 forced fumbles, nine interceptions and 566 tackles this season.
Vanderbilt Commodores
Managed by head coach Clark Lea, Vanderbilt contains one of the most seasoned teams in college football, listing 28 juniors, 19 seniors and 26 graduate students on its roster.
Led by quarterback Diego Pavia, the Albuquerque native has registered 1,698 passing yards, and maintains a completion percentage of 68.8. The sixth-year senior has accounted for 20 touchdowns this season, and leads his team in rushing yards with 458 yards.
While Pavia proves to be the pivotal force on the Commodores’ roster, their offensive strength goes beyond him. Between running backs Makhilyn Young and Sedrick Alexander, they have posted a combined 11 touchdowns and over 750 rushing yards.
On the receiving end, are wide receivers Junior Sherrill and Tre Richardson, who have accounted for six touchdowns and over 600 yards this season. However, Pavia’s favorite downfield target proves to be senior tight end Eli Stowers, who transferred alongside him in 2023 from New Mexico State.
As for Commodores’ front, they maintain a conventional defense that has accrued 21 sacks, eight forced fumbles, four interceptions and 487 tackles so far. They only allow an average of 322.6 yards and 18.8 points per game, which ranks 24th nationally and sixth in the SEC.
If Vanderbilt win over Texas, it would secure the Commodores’ first eight-win season since 2013.
Texas vs. Vanderbilt
The Commodores are one of two SEC schools that own a winning record over Texas. However, the last time these two met was in week 9 of the 2024 season, which ended in a 27-24 victory for the Longhorns in Nashville, Tennessee.
Regarding this year’s matchup, despite Vanderbilt being ranked higher, and holding the better record than Texas, ESPN’s Football Power Index Projection has the Longhorns winning by 5.5 points. Leaving the Longhorns as the overall favorites, with a 70% chance of winning the game outright.
All things considered, with how strong the Commodores have been playing, and the possibility of Texas losing its star quarterback due to concussion protocol. The outcome of Saturday’s matchup remains a coin toss, with one thing certain — it’ll be a gruesome fight to see who comes out on top.
The two teams are set to kick off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 1 on ABC.