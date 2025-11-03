Longhorns Country

SEC Announces Kickoff Time, Broadcast Details for Texas vs. Georgia

The Texas Longhorns will be seeking revenge when they head to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs.

Zach Dimmitt

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton rushes the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the second half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton rushes the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the second half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for one of the biggest games of the regular season.

The two teams will meet for the third time in two seasons on Nov. 15 in Athens in a contest that has major College Football Playoff implications for both sides, particularly Texas.

Fans have eagerly been waiting for this one, and now we know what time the game will kick off and where to watch it.

Texas vs. Georgia Night Game in Athens

Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. makes a touchdown catch against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The SEC announced that Texas-Georgia will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC, meaning the highly-anticipated matchup will take place under the lights at night from Sanford Stadium.

The game will be between two ranked opponents, with No. 13 Texas and No. 5 Georgia still both vying for a spot in the SEC Championship. The ranking of both teams could look a bit different with the first CFP rankings set to drop, but barring a massive upset loss for Georgia against Mississippi State, the Longhorns will have a chance to secure their third Top-10 win of the season.

Of course, that will be easier said than done. Last season, Georgia beat Texas in both matchups. The first was a 30-15 win in Austin for the Bulldogs before the Longhorns dropped a 22-19 overtime heartbreaker in Atlanta at the SEC Championship.

Steve Sarkisian Previews Georgia Bulldogs

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian still has the bye week to look forward to, but he offered an early preview of Georgia while meeting with the media on Monday.

"I've never coached a game there," Sarkisian said of Athens. "I know they're like 37-1 in their last 38 home games. So I'm sure it's tough. I'm sure it's hard."

Sarkisian said he got a chance to watch Georgia's win over Florida and came away impressed by the Bulldogs.

"I will say this about Georgia, I've got a chance to watch a few of their games," Sarkisian said. "I got a chance to watch them against Alabama this year. I got a chance to watch some of their Ole Miss game, and then obviously got a chance to watch the second half this past weekend against Florida. And Kirby (Smart) said it after the game. They're hard to kill. You know they're going to play. And it feels that way even more so at home.

"Even though they didn't win the Bama game, they surely wouldn't go away. And so you're going to have to play 60 minutes wherever you play them. Could be here, could be in Athens could be in Atlanta, but surely that's the mindset of their team is they're hard to kill, and so you got to play all 60 when you play."

If the Longhorns can upset the Bulldogs, it would go a long way in boosting their chances for a third-straight CFP berth.

