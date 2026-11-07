SEC Officials Cost Texas With Clear Botched Turnover Call vs Missouri

The SEC officiating crew for Saturday afternoon's matchup between the No. 7 Texas Longhorns and No. 18 Missouri Tigers in Columbia certainly didn't have a perfect first half, but there was one massive mistake that stood out among the rest.

Texas and Missouri were tied at 10-10 headed into halftime but things could have looked different if the officials didn't botch a clear takeaway for the Longhorns deep in Missouri territory.

After Mizzou wide receiver Cayden Lee caught a short pass near the line of scrimmage, he fought for extra yardage as multiple Texas defenders came to meet him. Lee didn't go down as he looked to gain the first down.

But as the play continued, Texas safety Jelani McDonald clearly ripped the ball out and recovered it in bounds for the Longhorns at around the Missouri 20-yard line, doing so well before the whistle was blown.

The Controversial Play

THE BALL WAS OUT WELL BEFORE THE WHISTLE pic.twitter.com/vy28UbZJud — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) November 7, 2026

The Longhorns would have gotten the ball back in field goal range with 45 seconds left in the half, but even after a review, the officials somehow decided that the forced fumble didn't come a full second after the whistle.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

It doesn't get much worse than that for the referees. A clear takeaway off the board for Texas in game that could decide a College Football Playoff spot.

It would have been understandable if the officials blew the play dead ... but they didnt, something that college football fans want more of. Let the play continue and see what happenes before using replay to overturn anything.

Instead, the officiating crew in Columbia decided to uphold a call despite having clear evidence to overturn it.

But don't worry. We're sure the conference will come out with a statement in two days explaining why the call stood. The officials won't receive a suspension or dock in pay either.

That said, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian could have helped the Longhorns do something at the end of the half despite the brutal mistakes from the officials. Instead, after the third-down stop, he let nearly 40 seconds run off the clock for no reason, electing not to call a timeout and give his offense at least a chance at a field goal to close out the first half.

It was certainly a wacky first half in Columbia.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.