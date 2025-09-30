SEC Power Rankings: How Did Chaotic Week Affect Idle Texas Longhorns?
As the Texas Longhorns enjoyed a much-needed bye week before heading into SEC play, the rest of the conference devolved into complete and utter chaos.
There were plenty of upsets, namely Alabama over Georgia and Ole Miss over LSU, plenty of close finishes and plenty of excitement around the league. It was pretty much a perfect weekend for college football fans, but one that the Longhorns were probably happy to sit out.
Did they get by unscathed in our SEC power rankings, though? Let's find out.
1. Ole Miss Rebels (5-0 Overall, 3-0 SEC)
Last Week: 7
Week 5 Result: 24-19 win vs. LSU
The Rebels were much more dominant in this game than the score would lead one to believe, as they gained 484 yards to LSU's 256 and only allowed two third-down conversions on 11 attempts. There's definitely some things to clean up, namely the 14 penalties, but this was a statement win for Lane Kiffin and co.
2. Texas A&M Aggies (4-0, 1-0)
Last Week: 4
Week 5 Result: 16-10 win vs. Auburn
It wasn't the prettiest game, but the Aggies avoided the trap game after the big win against Notre Dame and a bye week. This was another game that should've been a lot more lopsided, as Texas A&M had 414 yards to Auburn's 177 and sacked Jackson Arnold seven times.
3. Oklahoma Sooners (4-0, 1-0)
Last Week: 3
Week 5 Result: Bye
The Sooners had a bye after a grueling start to the season, but received possibly the worst news they could've with John Mateer set to miss a few weeks after undergoing thumb surgery. They'll at least have a chance to break in backup Michael Hawkins Jr. against a terrible Kent State team this week, but the schedule after this ramps up considerably.
4. Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1, 1-0)
Last Week: 7
Week 5 Result: 24-21 win at Georgia
Now that was a statement win for Kalen DeBoer and co. The Crimson Tide marched into Sanford Stadium and ended the nation's longest home winning streak at 33 games. After a rough start to the season, Alabama proved once again that it is not a team to take lightly.
5. Georgia Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1)
Last Week: 1
Week 5 Result: 24-21 loss vs. Alabama
Kirby Smart is now 1-7 against Alabama as Georgia's coach, and this loss might be the most perplexing of all. The Bulldogs had so much going for them entering this game - possibly the nation's best home-field advantage, a seemingly weaker Crimson Tide team, etc - yet they still shot themselves in the foot repeatedly to let the game slip away. It will forever be a mystery how the Bulldogs can look so dominant against everyone else but constantly crumble against the Tide.
6. Tennessee Volunteers (4-1, 1-1)
Last Week: 5
Week 5 Result: 41-34 win at Mississippi State
The Volunteers were on the ropes for a while, but managed to escape Starkville with a gutsy win in overtime. After falling to Georgia in overtime two weeks prior, this win had to feel good for Josh Heupel and co.
7. Texas Longhorns (3-1, 0-0)
Last Week: 6
Week 5 Result: Bye
The Longhorns rested up before opening SEC play at Florida this week.
8. Vanderbilt Commodores (5-0, 1-0)
Last Week: 9
Week 5 Result: 55-35 win vs. Utah State
The Commodores clearly are not the SEC's doormat that they were for many years. Their level competition hasn't been the best yet, but they have a chance to make a loud statement this weekend against Alabama with College Gameday coming to town.
9. Missouri Tigers (5-0, 1-0)
Last Week: 10
Week 5 Result: 42-6 win vs. UMass
The Tigers beat up on possibly the worst team in the FBS to remain undefeated on the season. They get a bye week to rest up before hosting Alabama on Oct. 11.
10. LSU Tigers (4-1, 1-1)
Last Week: 2
Week 5 Result: 24-19 loss at Ole Miss
For a while, the Tigers had a great offense with a subpar defense, but now that the defense has stepped up, the offense looks absolutely anemic. Garrett Nussmeier has regressed from what he was last season, as he threw for just 197 yards and one touchdown with an interception. LSU's wins over Clemson and Florida are no longer impressive, so the Tigers are the biggest fallers this week.
11. Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-1, 0-1)
Last Week: 11
Week 5 Result: 41-34 loss vs. Tennessee
The Bulldogs came oh so close to announcing their arrival to the college football world, but fell to the Volunteers heartbreakingly. Still, this team has shown a tremendous amount of progress after winning only two games a year ago.
12. South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2, 1-2)
Last Week: 13
Week 5 Result: 35-13 win vs. Kentucky
The Gamecocks finally got back on track with a three-score win over rival Kentucky. The defense was the star of the show, as a fumble return touchdown and a pick-six on back-to-back drives helped turn this game into a laugher.
13. Auburn Tigers (3-2, 0-2)
Last Week: 12
Week 5 Result: 16-10 loss at Texas A&M
Auburn has allowed 17 sacks against Arnold over the past two weeks, and even against two good defenses, that's just embarrassing. Without serious improvements on offense, it's hard to see the Tigers doing much of note this season despite their 3-0 start.
14. Kentucky Wildcats (2-2, 0-2)
Last Week: 14
Week 5 Result: 35-13 loss at South Carolina
It's no secret that this is going to be a long season for the Wildcats, and the loss to South Carolina only made it that much clearer. The offense was ineffective at best and down right harmful at worst, not a good sign for what's ahead.
15. Arkansas Razorbacks (2-3, 0-1)
Last Week: 15
Week 5 Result: 56-13 loss vs. Notre Dame
The Razorbacks were so thoroughly outclassed against the Fighting Irish that it's hardly worth detailing. The humiliating defeat cost Sam Pittman his job after years of speculation, leaving Bobby Petrino of all people to try and steer this sinking ship.
16. Florida Gators (1-3, 0-1)
Last Week: 16
Week 5 Result: Bye
Hopefully the Gators took the bye week to address their glaring issues on offense, because they're going to need it if they want any chance of competing after a miserable start.