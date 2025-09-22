Big Win Not Enough to Move Texas Longhorns Up in SEC Power Rankings
Finally, the Texas Longhorns looked like the team many thought they'd be.
After three underwhelming performances to start the season, the Longhorns showed what they're capable of in a 55-0 shellacking of Sam Houston in Week 4. Arch Manning looked more comfortable than he has at any point this season, and he helped lead the offense to over 600 yards on the night.
Is this win enough to shake up our SEC power rankings, though? Let's find out.
1. Georgia Bulldogs (3-0 Overall, 1-0 SEC)
Last Week: 1
Week 4 Result: Bye
The Bulldogs enjoyed a much-needed break between their thrilling overtime win over Tennessee in Week 3 and their marquee matchup against Alabama in Week 5. The Bulldogs have lost nine of the past 10 matchups against the Crimson Tide (granted, the one they won was in the National Championship Game), so this will be a big test for Kirby Smart's squad.
2. LSU Tigers (4-0, 1-0)
Last Week: 2
Week 4 Result: 56-10 win vs. Southeastern Louisiana
The Tigers' vaunted offense finally showed up in Week 4, as Garrett Nussmeier threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns while adding another score on the ground. Their marquee wins over Clemson and Florida continue to look worse every week, but their Week 5 matchup against Ole Miss provides another opportunity to add to their resume.
3. Oklahoma Sooners (4-0, 1-0)
Last Week: 4
Week 4 Result: 24-17 win vs. Auburn
Oklahoma's defense was absolutely suffocating in the first SEC game of the season, sacking former quarterback Jackson Arnold nine times on the day. John Mateer also played well, but this defense is one that can do some serious damage this year.
4. Texas A&M Aggies (3-0, 0-0)
Last Week: 3
Week 4 Result: Bye
The Aggies got to enjoy a bye after their upset win over Notre Dame in Week 3 and before their SEC opener against Auburn in Week 5.
5. Tennessee Volunteers (3-1, 0-1)
Last Week: 5
Week 4 Result: 56-24 win vs. UAB
The Volunteers' defense didn't have the best game, but the offense once again proved that it's one of the best in the country. Joey Aguilar continues to play well and Tennessee rushed for 235 yards on a very solid 5.5 yards per attempt.
6. Texas Longhorns (3-1, 0-0)
Last Week: 6
Week 4 Result: 55-0 win vs. Sam Houston
Texas' offense finally looked like what many expected it to before the season in Week 4. Arch Manning looked confident and poised while the defense pitched a shutout in dominant fashion. Yes, it's against Sam Houston, but it's a great confidence booster heading into conference play.
7. Ole Miss Rebels (4-0, 2-0)
Last Week: 8
Week 4 Result: 45-10 win vs. Tulane
The Rebels wiped the floor with one of the better Group of Five teams in the country. They blew the game wide open in the fourth quarter, when they scored 22 points in a seven-minute span.
8. Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1, 0-0)
Last Week: 7
Week 4 Result: Bye
Alabama also had a bye week before the big matchup against Georgia, and the Crimson Tide are looking to break a bad streak of their own. They're just 2-5 away from Bryant-Denny Stadium under second-year coach Kalen DeBoer, and the Bulldogs and their fans won't make it easy on them come Saturday night.
9. Vanderbilt Commodores (4-0, 1-0)
Last Week: 9
Week 4 Result: 70-21 win vs. Georgia State
Diego Pavia and the Commodores continue to roll along, putting up a 70 burger against a far inferior team. They finished the night with 636 yards of offense and 30 first downs.
10. Missouri Tigers (4-0, 1-0)
Last Week: 10
Week 4 Result: 29-20 win vs. South Carolina
It wasn't pretty, but the Tigers started SEC play on the right foot thanks to a strong fourth quarter. They had 456 yards to the Gamecocks' 293 and 29 first downs to their 15, bust struggled to take advantage of their opportunities. They have to be better about that going forward.
11. Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0, 0-0)
Last Week: 12
Week 4 Result: 38-10 win vs. Northern Illinois
The Bulldogs continued their turnaround with a four-touchdown win and have already doubled their win total from a season ago. This week's matchup with Tennessee will be very telling for this team.
12. Auburn Tigers (3-1, 0-1)
Last Week: 11
Week 4 Result: 24-17 loss at Oklahoma
Yes, the Tigers were the victims of some questionable officiating in this game, but they did themselves no favors with how poorly they played on offense. Now they have to face Texas A&M in a very tough road environment.
13. South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2, 0-2)
Last Week: 13
Week 4 Result: 29-20 loss at Missouri
Getting LaNorris Sellers back helped, but the Gamecocks offense still doesn't look quite right. It's quite baffling after how well they ended last season.
14. Kentucky Wildcats (2-1, 0-1)
Last Week: 16
Week 4 Result: Bye
The Wildcats enjoyed a bit of a break before diving into the heart of SEC play, but the failures of two teams ranked below them allow them to climb out of the basement for now.
15. Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1)
Last Week: 14
Week 4 Result: 32-31 loss at Memphis
The Razorbacks' descent back into mediocrity after showing promise just a few years ago has been tough to watch, and Saturday's loss against Memphis - a Group of Five team, albeit a very good one - was a new low. Sam Pittman's seat has to be red hot.
16. Florida Gators (1-3, 0-1)
Last Week: 15
Week 4 Result: 26-7 loss at Miami
Florida's defense did everything it could to keep it in the game against Miami, but this offense is just putrid. After DJ Lagway through five interceptions the week prior against LSU, he and the Gators managed a pitiful 141 yards of total offense and seven first downs. The Gators' schedule also might be the toughest in the nation, so it may not be long before Billy Napier gets his pink slip.