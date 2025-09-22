Longhorns Country

Big Win Not Enough to Move Texas Longhorns Up in SEC Power Rankings

The Texas Longhorns finally looked like the team that many thought they'd be, but they need to show more in order to move up the SEC hierarchy.

Jon Alfano

Sep 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Christian Clark (6) runs for yards past Sam Houston Bearkats defensive lineman Darius Jackson (90) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Christian Clark (6) runs for yards past Sam Houston Bearkats defensive lineman Darius Jackson (90) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Finally, the Texas Longhorns looked like the team many thought they'd be.

After three underwhelming performances to start the season, the Longhorns showed what they're capable of in a 55-0 shellacking of Sam Houston in Week 4. Arch Manning looked more comfortable than he has at any point this season, and he helped lead the offense to over 600 yards on the night.

Is this win enough to shake up our SEC power rankings, though? Let's find out.

1. Georgia Bulldogs (3-0 Overall, 1-0 SEC)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during the NCAA college football game against Tennessee on September 13, 2025, Knoxville, Tennessee. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last Week: 1
Week 4 Result: Bye

The Bulldogs enjoyed a much-needed break between their thrilling overtime win over Tennessee in Week 3 and their marquee matchup against Alabama in Week 5. The Bulldogs have lost nine of the past 10 matchups against the Crimson Tide (granted, the one they won was in the National Championship Game), so this will be a big test for Kirby Smart's squad.

2. LSU Tigers (4-0, 1-0)

Last Week: 2
Week 4 Result: 56-10 win vs. Southeastern Louisiana

The Tigers' vaunted offense finally showed up in Week 4, as Garrett Nussmeier threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns while adding another score on the ground. Their marquee wins over Clemson and Florida continue to look worse every week, but their Week 5 matchup against Ole Miss provides another opportunity to add to their resume.

3. Oklahoma Sooners (4-0, 1-0)

Last Week: 4
Week 4 Result: 24-17 win vs. Auburn

Oklahoma's defense was absolutely suffocating in the first SEC game of the season, sacking former quarterback Jackson Arnold nine times on the day. John Mateer also played well, but this defense is one that can do some serious damage this year.

4. Texas A&M Aggies (3-0, 0-0)

Last Week: 3
Week 4 Result: Bye

The Aggies got to enjoy a bye after their upset win over Notre Dame in Week 3 and before their SEC opener against Auburn in Week 5.

5. Tennessee Volunteers (3-1, 0-1)

Last Week: 5
Week 4 Result: 56-24 win vs. UAB

The Volunteers' defense didn't have the best game, but the offense once again proved that it's one of the best in the country. Joey Aguilar continues to play well and Tennessee rushed for 235 yards on a very solid 5.5 yards per attempt.

6. Texas Longhorns (3-1, 0-0)

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian
Sep 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian holds up his horns while entering Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium before a game against the Sam Houston State Bearkats. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Last Week: 6
Week 4 Result: 55-0 win vs. Sam Houston

Texas' offense finally looked like what many expected it to before the season in Week 4. Arch Manning looked confident and poised while the defense pitched a shutout in dominant fashion. Yes, it's against Sam Houston, but it's a great confidence booster heading into conference play.

7. Ole Miss Rebels (4-0, 2-0)

Last Week: 8
Week 4 Result: 45-10 win vs. Tulane

The Rebels wiped the floor with one of the better Group of Five teams in the country. They blew the game wide open in the fourth quarter, when they scored 22 points in a seven-minute span.

8. Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1, 0-0)

Last Week: 7
Week 4 Result: Bye

Alabama also had a bye week before the big matchup against Georgia, and the Crimson Tide are looking to break a bad streak of their own. They're just 2-5 away from Bryant-Denny Stadium under second-year coach Kalen DeBoer, and the Bulldogs and their fans won't make it easy on them come Saturday night.

9. Vanderbilt Commodores (4-0, 1-0)

Last Week: 9
Week 4 Result: 70-21 win vs. Georgia State

Diego Pavia and the Commodores continue to roll along, putting up a 70 burger against a far inferior team. They finished the night with 636 yards of offense and 30 first downs.

10. Missouri Tigers (4-0, 1-0)

Last Week: 10
Week 4 Result: 29-20 win vs. South Carolina

It wasn't pretty, but the Tigers started SEC play on the right foot thanks to a strong fourth quarter. They had 456 yards to the Gamecocks' 293 and 29 first downs to their 15, bust struggled to take advantage of their opportunities. They have to be better about that going forward.

11. Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0, 0-0)

Last Week: 12
Week 4 Result: 38-10 win vs. Northern Illinois

The Bulldogs continued their turnaround with a four-touchdown win and have already doubled their win total from a season ago. This week's matchup with Tennessee will be very telling for this team.

12. Auburn Tigers (3-1, 0-1)

Last Week: 11
Week 4 Result: 24-17 loss at Oklahoma

Yes, the Tigers were the victims of some questionable officiating in this game, but they did themselves no favors with how poorly they played on offense. Now they have to face Texas A&M in a very tough road environment.

13. South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2, 0-2)

Last Week: 13
Week 4 Result: 29-20 loss at Missouri

Getting LaNorris Sellers back helped, but the Gamecocks offense still doesn't look quite right. It's quite baffling after how well they ended last season.

14. Kentucky Wildcats (2-1, 0-1)

Last Week: 16
Week 4 Result: Bye

The Wildcats enjoyed a bit of a break before diving into the heart of SEC play, but the failures of two teams ranked below them allow them to climb out of the basement for now.

15. Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1)

Last Week: 14
Week 4 Result: 32-31 loss at Memphis

The Razorbacks' descent back into mediocrity after showing promise just a few years ago has been tough to watch, and Saturday's loss against Memphis - a Group of Five team, albeit a very good one - was a new low. Sam Pittman's seat has to be red hot.

16. Florida Gators (1-3, 0-1)

Last Week: 15
Week 4 Result: 26-7 loss at Miami

Florida's defense did everything it could to keep it in the game against Miami, but this offense is just putrid. After DJ Lagway through five interceptions the week prior against LSU, he and the Gators managed a pitiful 141 yards of total offense and seven first downs. The Gators' schedule also might be the toughest in the nation, so it may not be long before Billy Napier gets his pink slip.

Jon Alfano
JON ALFANO

Jon is a lead writer for Baltimore Ravens On SI and contributes to other sites around the network as well. The Tampa native previously worked with sites such as ClutchPoints and GiveMeSport and earned his journalism degree at the University of Central Florida.

