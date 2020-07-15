SI All-American watch list: 13 Texas Longhorn commits and 32 key UT Targets Named

Texas athlete commit Ja'Tavion Sanders headlines a list of 13 current University of Texas verbal pledges in the 2021 recruiting class.

Sanders is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect from Denton Ryan High School just north of Dallas. He chose the Longhorns all the way back in September of 2019 and is considered one of the cornerstones of the entire class.

He has tight end size, wide receiver speed and defensive lineman physicality.

While he projects as a blue-chip prospect at a couple of positions, many believe he will play the Longhorns' hybrid outside linebacker and defensive end position where his pass-rushing skills should get a chance to shine through.

He's already committed to play in the Under Armor All American game

Considering seven new assistant coaches joining the staff since the end of the 2019 regular season, the Texas Longhorns have made significant strides on the recruiting front since the first of the year.

The program always puts a heavy emphasis on locking down as much talent as possible inside the borders of Texas, but the new coaching staff has opened up some other territories and allowed the Longhorns to make some headway with players in parts of the country they don't normally get into. Head coach Chris Ash and cornerbacks coach Jay Valai both came from Rutgers and have heavy ties to the Northeast. The Longhorns have made several key offers along the Eastern seaboard in recruiting hotbeds like the DC area in particular.

The program has secured nine verbal pledges since the start of 2020 and currently sit at 14 overall for the class.

Offensive commitments

Katy Tompkins (Texas) quarterback Jalen Milroe

Katy (Texas) offensive tackle Hayden Conner

Fort Worth (Texas) athlete Juan Davis

Hallettsville (Texas) running back Jonathon Brooks

Warren Easton (Louisiana) receiver Casey Cain

Defensive commitments

Denton (Texas) athlete Ja'Tavion Sanders

Denton (Texas) athlete Billy Bowman

Kennedale (Texas) safety JD Coffey

Dallas (Texas) cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem

Port Arthur (Texas) defensive end Jordon Thomas

New Caney (Texas) defensive end Derrick Harris Jr.

Pasadena (Texas) cornerback Jamier Johnson



Arlington (Texas) outside linebacker Morice Blackwell

Offensive targets

Lakview Centennial (Texas) running back Camar Wheaton

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) center James Brockermeyer

Cypress Fair (Texas) running back LJ Johnson

Royse City (Texas) receiver Ketron Jackson

Katy (Texas) offensive guard Bryce Foster

Duncanville (Texas) offensive tackle Savion Byrd



Alexandria (Virginia) receiver Malcom Johnson Jr.

Kosciusko (Mississippi) receiver Antonio Harmon

Monarch (Florida) receiver Jaden Alexis

Lewis Central (Iowa) tight end Thomas Fidone

Grandview (Texas) tight end Dametrious Crownover

Denton (Texas) offensive tackle Erick Cade

Defensive targets

Austin (Texas) safety Andrew Mukuba

Highlind Springs (Virginia) defensive end Kelvin Gilliam

Houma (Louisiana) defensive tackle Maason Smith

Texarkana (Texas) defensive end Marcus Burris

DeSoto (Texas) defensive end Shemar Turner



Pearland (Texas) outside linebacker Terrance Cooks

Los Angeles (California) cornerback Ceyair Wright



Texarkana (Texas) defensive end Clayton Smith

Centennial (California) defensive end Korey Foreman

Eastside Catholic (Washington) defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau

Greensboro (North Carolina) defensive tackle Payton Page

Duncanville (Texas) inside linebacker Kendrick Blackshire

Dallas (Georgia) outside linebacker Smael Mondon

Upland (California) outside linebacker Jonathan Flowe

Covington (Georgia) cornerback Nyland Green

Atlanta (Georgia) cornerback Nathaniel Wiggins

Highland Springs (Virginia) cornerback Damond Harmon

Lafayette (Louisiana) safety Sage Ryan

Tallahassee (Florida) safety Terrion Arnold

