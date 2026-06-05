Sizing Up Whether Texas Will Extend Its Red River Rivalry Winning Streak in 2026

The Texas Longhorns have won the last two editions of the Red River Rivalry against the Oklahoma Sooners and have dominated during the Steve Sarkisian vs. Brent Venables era.

Texas is looking to extend its winning streak over Oklahoma to three games for the first time since the turn of the century. The Sooners will test the Longhorns in October in what could be a ranked-on-ranked matchup between two College Football Playoff hopefuls.

Both teams are talented and looking to take the win in 2026.

Will Texas Win or Fall Against Oklahoma in 2026?

Texas head coach Stephen Sarkisian celebrates following the Red River Rivalry college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Early expectations favor the Longhorns, who are currently six-point favorites according to DraftKings. Both teams are likely to contend for a College Football Playoff spot this season, but optimism abounds for Texas, which has the fourth-shortest odds for the national title.

There is good reason for the optimism. Texas has an upgraded roster that features improvements to the offensive line, offensive playmakers and other key contributors. Arch Manning looked like a star in the back half of the season as well, giving Texas momentum.

Sarkisian and Venables have faced off for the last four seasons, and the former has gotten the best of the matchup. Texas has outscored Oklahoma by 99 points over that time, as the Sooners’ productive defense struggles to contain the Longhorns’ offense.

Texas could be even more difficult to slow down in 2026. Manning has a talented and experienced offensive line that should give him time to find his playmakers, like wide receivers Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo. With the threat of a Raleek Brown–Hollywood Smother run game, Manning should have more control over the game than he did last season.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks to throw a pass in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Without disruptors like defensive linemen R Mason Thomas and Gracen Halton, the Sooners will need players to step up on defense. Venables’ system has seen Oklahoma improve defensively every season, and they could remain an elite unit in 2026.

Meanwhile, there is less certainty for both teams on the other side of the ball. For the Longhorns, the collection of talent is apparent. Will Muschamp was a questionable hire as defensive coordinator, but Sarkisian has faith in his new appointment. Texas even pursued Muschamp, thinking he was a direct improvement over Pete Kwiatkowski.

"When that opportunity presented itself, I just said, 'This is a chance for us to go to another level defensively,' and we went for it," Sarkisian said on Always College Football with Greg McElroy.

Texas has talent on all three levels. Colin Simmons is the leader on the line and recorded 2.5 sacks during the Red River Rivalry in 2025. Rasheem Biles and Ty’Anthony Smith will have a big role as well against Oklahoma in trying to limit OU quarterback John Mateer.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer scrambles as Texas Longhorns defensive end Brad Spence defends in the second half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mateer struggled last season, though injuries could be to blame. This season, there are fewer excuses for the former Washington State star. He has a talented trio of wide receivers: Isaiah Sategna III, Trell Harris and former Texas wideout Parker Livingstone.

The Sooners quarterback has one of the most talented arms in the country and can test the Longhorns’ secondary, but he is also a skilled runner. Texas will need its front seven to be disciplined, or else Mateer can pick up a first down with his legs.

Ultimately, the game will come down to a chess match of play-calling. Sarkisian is an offensive-minded coach, and Venables majors on the defensive side. Both teams will be well-prepared this season, as they will be coming off bye weeks. The most well-rounded squad will take the win, and Texas is poised to emerge victorious again.

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