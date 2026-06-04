Texas vs. Oklahoma: The Matchups That Will Decide the Red River Rivalry in 2026

The Red River Rivalry has created many legendary moments that have been remembered for years. Last season, Texas Longhorns cornerback Malik Muhammad picked off Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer twice, and Texas wide receiver Ryan Niblett’s punt-return touchdown in the fourth quarter was the nail in the coffin.

This season, both teams bring talented rosters. Oklahoma’s defensive identity will try to dictate the pace, while the new-look Texas offense capitalizes on its opportunities. Which players and matchups could have an outsized impact in deciding the rivalry game's outcome in 2026?

3 Matchups That Will Decide the Red River Rivalry

Ryan Wingo/Cam Coleman vs. Eli Bowen

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo celebrates a first down during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Sooners defensive back Eli Bowen has developed into a reliable boundary coverage corner. He started all nine games he played in last season, but Texas has a good opportunity to exploit a mismatch this season.

Standing at 5’9”, the Longhorns can expose Bowen’s lack of size with two wide receivers capable of challenging defenders in the air. Cam Coleman, who is 6’3”, is among the best jump-ball receivers in college football, recording 13 contested catches last season.

Last season, Texas identified Bowen as a player to target in the passing game. They threw at him five times, resulting in five catches for 48 yards.

Bowen is a very capable cornerback, but with 6’0” Courtland Guillory on the other side of a talented defensive unit, the Longhorns need to pick their spots. Texas would be wise to make Bowen work against its wide receiver duo.

John Mateer vs. Texas Pass Rush

The offensive line looks to pick up Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer after a sack in the second half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mateer struggled mightily last season against Texas, whether he was kept clean or facing pressure. He had a PFF passing grade of 27.8, the lowest single-game grade of his career. Mateer may have rushed back from injury for the rivalry game, but he performed poorly by all measures.

Oklahoma’s offense was a weak point last season, with the defense leading the way to a College Football Playoff appearance. With an offseason to rest and recover, Mateer and the Sooners could find new form for 2026.

During his career, one of the best ways to slow Mateer down is to pressure him. He had a PFF passing grade of 44.3 last season when under pressure, down from his 50.9 in 2024.

John Mateer When Kept Clean (2025) John Mateer When Under Pressure (2025) PFF Passing Grade 69.1 44.3 Adjusted Completion Percentage 74.9% 56.3% Yards per Pass Attempt 7.7 5.3

However, Mateer is an athletic quarterback who is very capable against the blitz. Last season, he averaged 3.7 yards per pass attempt against Texas when he wasn’t blitzed but 9.3 yards when he was. He also picked up six first downs on 13 dropbacks when blitzed.

If Texas can get pressure on Mateer without blitzing — finding a way to win with four — the Longhorns have a chance to dictate the Red River Rivalry. Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons had four pressures and 2.5 sacks against Oklahoma and will be relied upon again this season.

Texas Interior Offensive Line vs. Oklahoma DTs

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman David Stone celebrates a play in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How much have the Texas Longhorns improved along the offensive line? On paper, things should be much better in 2026, though there is no certainty until it is tested.

Against Oklahoma, Texas struggled particularly along the interior of the offensive line. Cole Hutson started at center and had a pass-blocking grade of 21.4, according to PFF. Nick Brooks, who started at left guard, recorded a 17.7.

The Longhorns have what should be a more reliable offensive line in 2026. Their left guard–center–right guard combination of Laurence Seymore, Connor Robertson and Brandon Baker will be tasked with protecting quarterback Arch Manning from defensive tackles Jayden Jackson and David Stone.

Manning was under pressure on nearly half of his dropbacks (14 out of 30). For Texas to win, it needs to keep its quarterback upright.

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