A Star SEC Edge Rusher Texas Should Target Just Entered The Transfer Portal

On Thursday evening, a notable SEC edge rusher made headlines by suddenly entering his name into the transfer portal. Princewill Umanmielen, an edge rusher who's currently rated a five-star in the portal by 247 Sports, is now looking to continue his collegiate career at a different program.

NEW: Ole Miss star EDGE Princewill Umanmielen plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @Hayesfawcett3 reports.https://t.co/7xyS38Ho3B pic.twitter.com/lfID7DdtjJ — On3 (@On3) January 15, 2026

In his lone season with the Ole Miss Rebels, Umanmielen totaled 44 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, and nine sacks. He also intercepted one pass and recorded two pass deflections. The senior from Manor, Texas, immediately becomes a top priority in the portal for any program looking to improve their ability to rush the passer.

With the Texas Longhorns losing some notable defensive pieces to both the transfer portal and the NFL Draft, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff should take a closer look at Umanmielen. While Texas returns Colin Simmons for the 2026 season, the addition of another elite pass rusher could take Will Muschamp's defense to a new level.

His Stock Keeps Rising

Sep 28, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Reggie Love III (23) is tackled by Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (18) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Umanmielen's rise at the collegiate level has been impressive to say the least. The edge rusher was a frequent playmaker for the Rebels during the 2025 season and even led the program in sacks and tackles for a loss. He also seemed to deliver when the Rebels when they needed it most on multiple occasions.

Across all three of Ole Miss's matchups during the College Football Playoff, Umanmielen totaled 12 tackles, three tackles for a loss, and 2.5 sacks. He also recorded a pass breakup in the Rebels' 41-10 win over Tulane. His ability to both rush the pass and drop back into coverage is what makes him one of the most impactful transfers during the 2026 portal cycle.

But Umanmielen wasn't always a standout defender in the SEC. He spent his first two years at the collegiate level at Nebraska, where he totaled 35 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one pass deflection. Despite being a four-star and the No. 24 edge rusher in the 2023 recruiting class, Umanmielen only received SEC attention from programs like Florida, Arkansas, and Vanderbilt.

After transferring to Ole Miss in late 2024, Umanmielen established himself as a defender who needed to be on the field as much as possible. Despite a relatively slow start to the 2025 season, the edge rusher still recorded 15 total tackles, four tackles for a loss, and two sacks through his first six games.

It was at the halfway point this past season that Umanmielen really turned up the heat. After the loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8, the senior recorded a tackle for a loss or sack in seven of Ole Miss's eight remaining games.

Coming off a breakout season at Ole Miss, that eventually ended in the College Football Playoff, Umanmielen's potential seems to be limitless. If the Longhorns can secure a commitment from the edge rusher in the coming days, it would only reinforce the narrative that Texas is going all-in for the 2026 season.

