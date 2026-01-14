Texas Longhorns DC Will Muschamp Parodied In Hilarious Austin Restaurant Ad

The Texas Longhorns made a hiring last month that was sure to warm the hearts of the Austin faithful, bringing back Will Muschamp to cover defensive coordinating duties.

Muschamp was the defensive coordinator for Texas as well as the linebackers coach from 2008 to 2010 before departing for a head coaching gig with the Florida Gators.

Known for his fiery and competitive coaching style, one notable moment from his first stint in Austin has made its way around the internet, but not the original content.

Hat Creek Burgers Pokes Fun at Legendary Will Muschamp Moment

Reposted by Chip Brown of 247Sports on X, a video of employees at Hat Creek Burgers shows them sitting like they would in a locker room, with one employee drawing up a game plan on a large white board, a staple of Muschamp.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive analyst Will Muschamp reacts before the 2022 CFP college football national championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The clip featured another staple of Muschamp, and a memorable moment during his first tenure as defensive coordinator under Mack Brown, his outrage at the expense of a poor whiteboard during a halftime spiel, which he pressured the concept of gap control to his defense.

The viral clip also features the same energy, but focused on customer service in fast food, and it will give quite the chuckle.

Here is the video:

Love this star-studded @HatCreekBurgers spoof of new #Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp’s infamous (YouTube) clip pulverizing a white board!! pic.twitter.com/dUsCYff7Fz — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) January 14, 2026

As if the parody wasn't enough, the restaurant also was generous enough to grant "Coach Boom" free burgers for life for his contributions to the team both in the past and what he'll do with the team in 2026 and beyond.

Hat Creek also giving Coach Boom FREE burgers for life!!! https://t.co/6mSNUN1mmB pic.twitter.com/ZI0zAmuNvv — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) January 14, 2026

Muschamp himself was a safety with the Georgia Bulldogs from 1991 to 1994 and was the defensive coordinator for the LSU Tigers in 2003 when they won the BCS Championship under Nick Saban, before heading to the pros to take an assistant head coaching job with the Miami Dolphins during the 2005 season.

The coach would then spend tenures as a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach with the Auburn Tigers from 2006 to 2007 and Texas from 2008 to 2010 before accepting his first head coaching gig with the Florida Gators, a position he held from 2011 to 2014.

After a brief return to Auburn as defensive coordinator in the 2015 season, he would again enter the head coaching world with a five-year stint as the South Carolina Gamecocks coach from 2016 to 2020.

Muschamp would then return to his alma mater in Athens to carry out various defensive coach roles, such as defensive analyst and co-defensive coordinator from 2021 to 2025, before returning to the 40 Acres as defensive coordinator for the 2026 season onwards.