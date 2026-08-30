Star Texas RB Commit Landen Williams-Callis Goes Off in Season Opener

The Texas Longhorns have a ton of excitement surrounding their new-look running back room as the 2026 season begins next week.

Along with the hiring new running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, Texas added two transfers in Hollywood Smothers (NC State) and Raleek Brown (Arizona State) while bringing in star freshman Derrek Cooper.

Already viewed by some as "RBU" in college football, Texas' immediate future at running back is bright, but things might be even more exciting in 2027 thanks to five-star commit Landen Williams-Callis.

Landen Williams-Callis Dominates South Oak Cliff

Landen Williams-Callis with the Texas Longhorns coaching staff | Landen Williams-Callis (@CallisLanden on X)

Williams-Callis started off his senior year at Richmond Randle with a bang, dominating South Oak Cliff to the tune of 32 carries for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

In the process, he got some major payback over South Oak Cliff players that had been talking some trash to him last season.

“They were talking all that mess after the game, posting me crying, saying ‘Black Jesus had to see me.’ Shoot I told ‘em what I was gonna do, the next year I was gonna kill ‘em," Williams-Callis told Jordan Scruggs of OnTexasFootball.

With his season-opening performance, Williams-Callis is on the brink of breaking two Texas state records of rushing yards and rushing touchdowns that were previously set by his cousin Jacquizz Rodgers, who played eight seasons in the NFL. Williams-Callis is now two rushing touchdowns and 465 yards shy of breaking Rodgers' records.

Williams-Callis is playing with elite confidence and backing it up with high-level production. He'll look to carry this momentum all the way to a state title before beginning his freshman season at Texas in 2027.

Texas' 2027 Recruiting Class

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas landed Williams-Callis over Texas A&M in what was one of the coaching staff's best wins of the cycle.

That said, you could argue he's not even the best player in Texas' 2027 class.

The Longhorns still hold commitments from two other five-star players in wide receiver Easton Royal and offensive tackle Ismael Camara along with four-star defensive tackle Kasi Currie, edge rusher Cameron Hall, tight end Brock Williams, wide receiver Briceson Thrower Jr., cornerback Montre Jackson and many more.

But as with any recruit, the Texas coaching staff need to continue building its relationship with Williams-Callis in order to avoid another program swooping in to try and flip him.

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