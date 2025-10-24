Steve Sarkisian Addresses The Elephant In The Room For Texas
Most people who have followed the Texas Longhorns this year have picked up on the problems that exist within their offensive line.
Penalties have been an obvious issue so far, as have general problems with creating gaps for the Longhorns’ running backs and giving quarterback Arch Manning more time in the pocket.
Ahead of yet another SEC road game this Saturday, head coach Steve Sarkisian has commented on his offensive line and what he hopes to see from them against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Sarkisian on the offensive line
After a few questionable performances, Sarkisian seems to have faith in his group to tighten up their play and live in the present.
“I think for the offensive line is trust,” he said in response to what he is emphasizing with the group this week. “Human nature is I had one good play, I’m going to have another good play and another good play and another good play. Football doesn’t always work like that. We’re gonna make some mistakes. We’d love to play a perfect game, [but] if you make a mistake, well that doesn’t mean you have to make another mistake.”
These series of mistakes are what have hurt the Longhorns the most so far, and they have the potential to benefit greatly if they can minimize these kinds of mistakes.
Sarkisian’s hope is that his offensive line will be able to move past the bad moments and look forward instead of backwards.
The Bulldogs have accumulated a record of 0-3 in conference play, but that doesn’t mean they can be counted out for good. This conference proves every year to be a tricky one, as the conference’s last ranked team proved last week against Texas.
The Kentucky Wildcats took the Longhorns to overtime on their home turf, which didn’t help Manning and his offensive line’s case for a comeback.
The redshirt sophomore quarterback has endured 13 sacks and thrown five interceptions this season, but if everything goes as planned, those numbers could remain unchanged after the end of this four game road stint.
Kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 23, In Starkville, Mississippi.