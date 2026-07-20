Steve Sarkisian Backs New 5-for-5 Rule That Could Change College Football

The rules around college football are always evolving, and the best programs find ways to adapt. Roster construction has changed from several years ago with the transfer portal and NIL era.

The Texas Longhorns have balanced that effort, retaining plenty of production from last season, and supplementing that talent with one of the top transfer portal classes in the country.

Now, rules are changing at the high school level. The NCAA passed a new "Five-for-Five" eligibility rule, which gives student-athletes five years of eligibility. That number begins on the academic year of their 19th birthday or the academic year of enrolling in college.

Sarkisian Approves of the Change

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The idea behind this rule is to eliminate redshirts and eligibility extension waivers. This new rule gives athletes clarity on their collegiate timelines, and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is in favor of the rule change.

Sarkisian spoke at the Texas High School Coaches' Association.

Per Evan Vieth, Sarkisian said, "I think the five for five is something all of us up here were pushing for. I think for us in particular, it gives us an opportunity to recruit some more developmental players."

The long-term benefits for younger players will be worth it. For example, under the old rules, a player could play up to four regular-season games and still keep their redshirt. With the redshirt eliminated, this rule allows coaches to play freshmen as much as they want and develop players more easily.

How the 5 for 5 Rule Impacts Texas

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning runs with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian believes the rule could create a lull in high school recruiting in the short term. But long-term, the benefits outweigh the concerns.

Per Vieth, Sarkisian said, "Ultimately, we're going to have an opportunity to play more players when they're young and have a role on our teams that I think is going to build the morale of these young people on our teams and build the morale of our teams in general.

He added, "So I think overall, it's positive, but I do think the effects of this are going to take a couple of years to get down the road. We're really going to see the impact of it all."

This rule doesn't impact the Longhorns on the current roster. However, fans should expect Sarkisian to utilize his freshmen a bit more this season. Running back Derrek Cooper and linebacker Tyler Atkinson are a couple of names to look out for as the season begins.

It can be difficult to accept change. College football has seen plenty of it over the last few years, but this Five-for-Five rule should play out well for college athletes long-term.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.