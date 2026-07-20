Steve Sarkisian Compares Jermaine Bishop to Heisman Winner DeVonta Smith

The 2026 edition of the Texas Longhorns football program will be facing the same challenge that most teams in Austin have faced: Mountains of expectations.

Just like this past season, the Longhorns are being crowned by many as one of the most talented teams heading into the college football season. However, this time, the expectations are making a lot more sense.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian may have the most talented roster that he has had with the Longhorns. Recently, Sarkisian delivered some high praise for a certain Longhorns freshman.

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Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian walks into Sanford Stadium before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns' head coach compared freshman wide receiver Jermaine Bishop Jr. to one of the greatest players ever to play college football, former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Sarkisian recalled that during his time with Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, Smith would practice on both sides of the ball, just like what the Longhorns are doing with Bishop Jr.

"People don't know this. When we were in Alabama, Devonta Smith was our emergency corner, and he would go with the defense and Coach Saban and play corner," Sarkisian said. "This isn't totally out of the norm for us."

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Ohio State during the College Football Playoff national championship at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 11, 2021. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To those who may not remember, Smith had a historic run during his time with the Crimson Tide. His Heisman Trophy win in 2020 made him the first non-quarterback to win the award since Alabama running back Derrick Henry won the award in 2015.

In his Heisman-winning season, Smith had 117 receptions, 1,856 receiving yards, and 23 receiving touchdowns.

If anyone has the right to compare Bishop Jr. to Smith, it would be Sarkisian. The Longhorns' head coach had the privilege of coaching Smith during his time in Tuscaloosa.

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It makes a ton of sense for Sarkisian to have Bishop Jr getting reps in on both sides of the ball. If an athlete is talented enough, they will find their way on the field.

Just look at what Travis Hunter did with the Colorado Buffaloes just a few seasons ago. Sarkisian knows the type of talent Bishop Jr. can be, and he wants to see the freshman take full advantage of his opportunities.

It appears the Longhorns may have a star on their hands. Now, just how much time will Bishop Jr. see on the field in his true freshman season? That remains to be seen. However, the young Longhorns star could raise some eyebrows during fall camp.

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