Steve Sarkisian Coach of The Year in 2021? One Major Outlet Weighs In

Will Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian be the 2021 Coach of The Year? Pro Football Focus gives their take

The Texas Longhorns are entering uncharted waters under new head coach Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian has developed an elite staff in a quest to shape the Longhorns into national title contenders.

On Thursday, Pro Football Focus released their top three coach candidates for the 2021 Coach of The Year. Senior college analyst Anthony Treash was among the voters who chose Steve Sarkisian to win the award.

Decisions in the coming days will determine how well Sarkisian performs in his first season. One key decision will be selecting the Longhorns’ next starting quarterback.

According to LonghornsCountry.com’s sources, Sarkisian is now "leaning toward" starting Lake Travis (Austin, TX) freshman Hudson Card in the season opener.

After accepting the job, Sarkisian spoke to the team’s high expectations and of the work to be done.

“We can’t sit back and relax and think that because we’ve got a great stadium, because we’ve got great resources, because we’ve got 5-star and 4-star players that we just sprinkle a little magical fairy dust and all of a sudden we’re a really good football team.”

A lot of work remains to be done on the field, but things are going according to plan for the new staff so far. The Texas Longhorns are set to open the season on September 4th against a dark-horse Louisiana Lafayette team.

