Steve Sarkisian Compares Cam Coleman to Alabama Legend Julio Jones

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has seen some elite receivers during his time in college football.

That’s certainly expected to be the case after multiple seasons as the offensive coordinator at Alabama where he drew up plays for Heisman Trophy winners and future NFL draft picks, but it was his career in the NFL where eventually crossed path with former Alabama star wide receiver Julio Jones during their time on the Atlanta Falcons.

Jones was arguably the best receiver in the NFL in his prime and there hasn’t quite been anyone that has come close, but that's not stopping Sarkisian from making that comparison with Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman.

Steve Sarkisian's Bold Cam Coleman Comparison

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman speaking with the media. | Zach Dimmitt, Texas Longhorns on SI

While speaking to the media following Monday’s fall camp practice, Sarkisian delivered high praise for Coleman by likening him to Jones. Sarkisian was Jones' offensive coordinator in 2017 and 2018 with the Falcons and got to see exactly what makes him so elite. If anyone has the right to make the Julio Jones comparison, it’s Sarkisian.

"Julio was similar that way, that ability to engage those high-point balls the way that he does, and still be a vertical threat," Sarkisian said. "Cam can still run. he's not just a possession guy. He can run, and Julio was that way."

Coleman went viral over the weekend with what some might view as a Julio Jones-like catch during fall camp practice. He reached way back with his left hand to snag a tipped pass out of the air before jogging in for a touchdown, giving Texas fans a preview of what's to come this fall.

The video has 13.6 million views on X as of Monday afternoon.

The catch radius is insane



Cam Coleman 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yyKGbWetBP — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) August 8, 2026

Coleman certainly has a long way to go if he wants to match what Jones did as a receiver, but according to Sarkisian, Coleman might be the closest thing he’s had to the Falcons legend.

It can’t be emphasized enough that this hardly means that Coleman is all of sudden ready to step in and be the NFL’s top receiver next season, but the skillset is certainly comparable. That said, there truly is no real comparison to Jones, besides maybe the great Calvin Johnson.

The hype surrounding Coleman continues to build headed into the season,, and the latest comment by Sarkisian no doubt amplifies that.

For Coleman, it's now all about trying to match those expectations on the mission toward leading Texas to a national title.

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