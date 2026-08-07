Steve Sarkisian Praises Texas' Depth After Opening Fall Camp Practice

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed the good problem he has with his roster ahead of the 2026 college football season: there are a lot of competitions because the talent is so stacked.

Sarkisian sounded far from bothered about having to do some work in the coming weeks to get the Longhorns ready for the fall while speaking to reporters this week.

"I think this team is really deep, and we're going to need a lot of these bodies. You guys know what our schedule looks like, and you're playing playing nine conference games now with Ohio State (and) Texas State and UTSA both probably going to be bowl teams this fall, so we've got a we've got a real challenging schedule," Sarkisian said after the opening of fall camp.

Michael Terry III Proving That the RB Room Goes Three Deep

Sure, Sarkisian might've brought over two high-priced transfer additions, Hollywood Smothers from the NC State Wolfpack and Raleek Brown from the Arizona State Sun Devils, at the running back spot in the portal, but Michael Terry III was one of the names Sark mentioned as being a standout in camp. Smothers was also named.

Sarkisian is looking for, in particular, pass-catching and versatility out of the backfield this season. Terry earning his keep during his first camp is a spectacular development considering how unique of a look he gives the room at a towering six-foot-three and 230 pounds.

Setting up the run will be crucial for Arch Manning to go bombs away this fall. If Terry can be a an athletic and wiry presence next to the speedier Smothers and Brown, Arch will have even more than his all-nation receiving corps to rely on.

Jermaine Bishop Jr. is a Luxury in Texas' WR Room

That all-nation receiving corps is the way it is because, beyond Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo on the outside and Emmett Mosley IV in the slot, Jermaine Bishop Jr. is looking like someone who, like Kaliq Lockett, could contribute on all types of routes.

Bishop has never been anything but a history-making receiver in the Lone Star State. Bishop's standing out so quickly makes this WR room an unfair group for opposing secondaries and LB rooms to defend.

Good luck to every opponent on the Longhorns' 2026 schedule. Your starters better have stamina, or your depth better be robust, because Texas is going to have fresh bodies available at the end of every game because of how deep this roster is.

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