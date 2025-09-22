Steve Sarkisian Compares DeAndre Moore Jr. to Former Texas Longhorns WR
Whether or not the Texas Longhorns will have a successful run during conference play remains unknown, but they demonstrated clear improvements in Saturday’s matchup against the Sam Houston State Bearkats.
Several players made strong contributions to the Longhorns’ 55-0 victory, including veteran wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.
Moore, who suffered a concussion from a hard hit in Week 2 against the San Jose State Spartans, made an immediate impact in his return against the Bearkats. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian commented on the impact that his energy has on this team, referencing the inspiration he has drawn from a former Longhorn star.
Steve Sarkisian on DeAndre Moore’s return
According to Sarkisian, Moore’s impact on the field is a product of both his practice energy and a player who showed him the way when he first arrived at the Forty Acres.
“This guy goes to practice with a great deal of energy, with a great deal of detail, and he’s hard on the guys around him about what they’re supposed to do and how they’re supposed to do it, whether he’s in the play or not in the play,” he said. “Again, this guy was raised by Jordan Whittington, you know, and Jordan was that way. And so, for DeAndre to be in practice all week, I think kind of set the tone for what the expectation was.”
Whittington’s tenure at Texas lasted from 2019-2023, and he now plays in the NFL for the Los Angeles Rams. Moore started with the Longhorns in 2023, meaning that he had the opportunity to watch Whittington help guide the team towards a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance in his last year with the program.
Based on Saturday’s game, it seems like Moore could’ve picked up quite a bit from his predecessor. The receiver caught five passes for 79 yards against the Bearkats, averaging 15.8 yards-per-catch.
Sarkisian emphasized Moore’s specific strengths in his postgame press conference.
“Now, what DeAndre brings is our ability to work the middle of the field really well, and I think we saw that tonight,” he said. “But one of what he also provides, his ability to get things, fix things, and get it right. And sometimes I may not call it exactly right, or a guy may not be lined up exactly right, and he can fix it or give little subtle reminders to people on the field too.”
As conference play arrives and the season intensifies, having Moore back on the field seems to be a significant win for Texas.