Steve Sarkisian Compares Texas QB KJ Lacey to Heisman Trophy Winner Bryce Young

The Texas Longhorns made a few headlines during the last day of SEC Media Days in Tampa, Florida, this week.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian had plenty to say about his 2026 squad and also had a fun shot at a former player and a well-known rival.

While media days were about the team this season, Coach Sarkisian brought up a current player who will be waiting his turn this season, and the potential that player brings to the program.

Never Too Early To Talk About The Future

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns' head coach gave some pretty high praise to backup quarterback KJ Lacy during his time with the media. Coach Sarkisian even went as far as to say that the Longhorns' backup quarterback reminds him of Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

"I hate comparing guys because it's never fair but he's got a lot of qualities that remind me of Bryce Young," said Sarkisian



The program is already in the middle of some heavy expectations for starting quarterback Arch Manning. It appears Sarkisian is going to keep those expectations going for the next player who has the starting role.

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's good for the redshirt freshman to already see his expectations grow. Lacy is sitting behind a quarterback who has had more noise thrown his way than any college athlete in recent memory.

The young quarterback has a chance to learn under Manning, while Manning also has a chance to move into a veterna type role heading into the 2026 season.

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To no surprise, Manning was closely followed by everyone at SEC Media Days. That's the price you pay for having one of the most legendary names in football.

The success of the Longhorns in the 2026 season will be on the shoulders of Manning. That's nothing different from any other quarterback in the country. But it doesn't feel like he is under the microscope a lot more than any other quarterback.

Missing the College Football Playoff last season after coming in with so many expectations was brutal for this team. Having it happen again for a second straight season can't happen.

As the season moved forward last year, Manning started to find his groove. The hope is that will be the case again when they start the season in a few short weeks. However, the flame is already being lit for the guy in the backup role.

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