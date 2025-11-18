Steve Sarkisian Defends Texas Players Following Loss to Georgia
Penalties have been a problem for Texas football all season; currently, the most penalized team in the SEC. That problem reared its head this past Saturday when the Longhorns lost their third game of the season to the Georgia Bulldogs 35-10.
Tallying nine penalties for 58 yards, Texas now has 82 penalties on the season. Speaking on the penalties in a recent press conference, head coach Steve Sarkisian said it's part of the development process.
Penalties and Receiving Troubles Plagued the Longhorns
"Like I said, as seasons go, you ride the wave of where your issues are," Sarkisian said. "I don't think anybody is a finished, perfect product, even right now, and we're all trying to get better."
The Longhorns have 82 penalties, the most in the SEC this season. The team also averages about 65 penalties per game, the second highest in the conference. As the penalties have persisted throughout the season, Sarkisian said that may lead to some tough decisions down the line.
"That's when you got to make some of the tough decisions, right?" Sarkisian said. "There's a variety of penalties. What types of penalties are we getting, and can they be rectified? And if they can be rectified and then they don't...then you've got to make some of those tough decisions."
In comparison, the Bulldogs yielded only one penalty on the night for 15 yards. It wasn't just penalties where the team had issues, but in the passing game as well. In the first half, Texas dropped multiple passes, costing the team drives and preventing them from moving downfield.
"Nobody wants to drop the ball, okay," Sarkisian said. "Nobody goes out there and breaks the huddle and says, 'Hey, I'm going to drop this ball and I feel good about it.' They're all trying really hard [and] I think there's some fundamental things we can keep working on with them."
Receiver Ryan Wingo stood out due to his multiple drops in the first half, but was much improved in the second. He ended up with nine receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown and was one of three Texas receivers with 60-plus receiving yards.
With the loss, the Longhorns may find themselves out of playoff contention, now with three on the season. The team has two games remaining, one of which will come against No. 3 Texas A&M on Thanksgiving. Before they play the Aggies, the Longhorns will take on Arkansas this Saturday for their second-to-last regular-season game.