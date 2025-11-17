Steve Sarkisian Spars With Media Amid Questions of Underachievement
Heading into November at 7-3, there is no doubt that the Texas Longhorns have failed to live up to their lofty preseason expectations.
At least so far.
Texas started the season ranked as the top team in the country, their quarterback was the preseason Heisman favorite, and many believed them to have the most talented roster in the country.
That third part still might be true, but overall, the Longhorns have performed well below those expectations as a team, and have likely run out of any post season second chances.
And when asked about those disappointments, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian - for right or wrong - fired back at the idea that the Longhorns had underachieved.
Steve Sarkisian Defends His Team
“According to who? I think that is into whoever voted us No. 1," Sarkisian told the media. "What I think is that his team has competed their tail off. They’ve been faced with a lot of different adversity and injuries, and a lot of stuff has come across this team’s plate. And I’m very, very proud of them with their resiliency. At the end of the day, at the University of Texas, we’re held to a very high standard, and the standard is to compete for championships year in and year out."
"We’re going to play the best teams in the country. We’re going to schedule the best teams in the country. But, by the end of the season, of our 12 regular season opponents, five of those teams will be top-10 teams when we played them, so nearly half our schedule."
Some extremely valid points from Sarkisian.
The Longhorns dealt with some significant injury issues this season. And he is right that the Longhorns are going to end the season facing five top-10 teams.
And doing all of that, while breaking in a new first-year starting QB was always going to be difficult.
That said, the adversity facing this team, for the most part has been self inflicted. There has been pieces missing all season long.
How Bad Has it Really Been?
Whether it was the personnel decisions they missed on during the transfer windows last winter and spring, or the lack of execution by the players, or more so the coaches, throughout the entire season, 2025 has been far from the exciting show many expected to see on the field.
Texas currently ranks 82nd in third-down conversions, 98th in fourth-down conversions, 85th in red zone scoring, and 119th in penalties. They rank 106th in the nation in tackles for loss allowed and 86th in sacks allowed, while also sitting just 80th in total offense and 68th in scoring offense. They also rank 103rd in the nation in rushing, and if it wasn't for Arch Manning's six rushing scores, they would be tied for last in the nation with Charlotte in rushing touchdowns.
That's not even taking into account that the defense has tumbled off a cliff, ranking 91st against the pass, while also giving up 30+ points in each of the last three games.
So yes, it would be fair to assert that Texas, who came into the season as overwhelming favorites to make the College Football Playoff and win their first national title in 20 years, and now is in danger of potentially finishing the regular season 7-5, has underachieved.
All that being said, Texas spent the last two years competing in the semi-finals of the CFP, and unfortunately, down years happen as experienced players leave, and new players ascend into starting roles.
That doesn't mean Texas is in danger of falling apart.
It simply means that Sarkisian needs to make some changes and find ways to fix the issues that have plagued his team in 2025.
That is something is has been very good at during his time in Austin, and is no reason to believe he can't do it again.