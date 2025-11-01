Longhorns Country

Steve Sarkisian Drops Major News on Arch Manning

The Texas Longhorns are set to have starting quarterback Arch Manning against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning passes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning passes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning appears to have made a recovery from his concussion.

With No. 20 Texas set to host No. 9 Vanderbilt in Austin, Manning was lifted off the injury report completely Friday night, signaling that he is in line to start against the Commodores. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed that Manning will start, per reports from On3's Chris Low.

Manning had been listed as questionable leading up to the game, leaving the possibility open that Matthew Caldwell would start. However, with Texas' playoff hopes on the line, Manning will be ready to help the Longhorns pull out of the all of the stops and potentially secure their second Top-10 win of the season.

Arch Manning Made Quick Recovery

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

After suffering the concussion against Mississippi State, there was notable doubt that Manning would play against Vanderbilt. Many Texas fans assumed that Caldwell would have to step into action, something that the players and coaches showed major confidence in.

Caldwell was the talk around the Forty Acres this week as Manning recovered, but he won't be making his first-career start at Texas just yet. That said, he will have to stay ready in case Manning has to exit for any reason against Vanderbilt.

This season, Caldwell has gone 8 of 11 passing for 85 yards, one touchdown and no picks along with two carries for 64 yards.

Michael Taaffe's Status Downgraded

Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe
Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe celebrates with the golden hat after the Longhorns defeat the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Despite Manning's upgraded status, it appears that the Longhorns will still be without starting safety Michael Taaffe. He was downgraded to doubtful on the latest injury report.

Taaffe suffered a thumb injury in the win over Kentucky and underwent surgery, which forced him to miss the Mississippi State win. He was also listed as questionable leading up to the Vanderbilt matchup but it looks like he will have another week to recover with Texas heading into its second bye week of the season after hosting the Commodores.

Taaffe finished the win over Kentucky with 10 total tackles and was the team's leading tackler (51) at the point. He also has one sack and one interception this season.

With Taaffe potentially out again, the Longhorns will have to lean further on Derek Williams Jr., Jelani McDonald, Xavier Filsaime and Jordan Johnson-Rubell.

