Arch Manning is One Step Closer Toward Playing vs. Vanderbilt
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has been no stranger to making headlines this season but the uncertainty surrounding his status for this weekend's game against No. 9 Vanderbilt has certainly been among the most notable.
Manning suffered a concussion on the first play of overtime in the win against Mississippi State, paving the way for Matthew Caldwell to come in and toss the game-winning touchdown.
Manning has been listed as questionable in the days leading up to the Vanderbilt matchup, but he has reportedly received a status update with kickoff less than 24 hours away.
Arch Manning "Game-Time Decision" vs. Vanderbilt
According to On3's Pete Nakos, Manning is now a game-time decision against Vanderbilt, an upgrade from the "questionable" tag. This is a positive step in the right direction, as Manning has avoided being downgraded to "doubtful," something that was entirely possible given the uncertain nature that often comes with concussions.
Though Caldwell has proven in limited action that he's capable of producing, it's in Texas' best interest to have their quarterback room fully healthy with their College Football Playoff hopes on the line.
Caldwell has a team-long 50-yard rush this season, but Manning offers a strong dual-threat ability that will force some stress on the Vanderbilt defense.
SEC Injury Report Still to Come
Despite Nakos' report, Manning's "game-time" status won't be official until the latest SEC injury report is released on Friday night. Both Manning and Texas safety Michael Taaffe have been listed as questionable on the first two releases.
The gameday report will be the final official update Manning will receive before kickoff in Austin at 11 a.m. CT.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that both Manning and Taaffe practiced on Wednesday, with Taaffe logging practices on Monday and Tuesday.
"Yeah, they both practiced," Sarkisian said. "They both practiced here today. Arch is obviously still in protocol, there are steps as it pertains to protocol, but Michael's practiced the last two days."
So far this season, Manning has gone 143 of 235 passing for 1,795 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has been far from perfect but has shown some flashes after battling through the early-season adversity.
This includes his career-high performance against Mississippi State when he finished 29 of 46 passing for a career-best 346 yards, three touchdowns and one interception along with a rushing score.