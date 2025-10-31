Longhorns Country

Arch Manning is One Step Closer Toward Playing vs. Vanderbilt

There's still no guarantees, but Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning appears to have taken a positive step forward in his recovery from a concussion.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning passes the ball during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has been no stranger to making headlines this season but the uncertainty surrounding his status for this weekend's game against No. 9 Vanderbilt has certainly been among the most notable.

Manning suffered a concussion on the first play of overtime in the win against Mississippi State, paving the way for Matthew Caldwell to come in and toss the game-winning touchdown.

Manning has been listed as questionable in the days leading up to the Vanderbilt matchup, but he has reportedly received a status update with kickoff less than 24 hours away.

Arch Manning "Game-Time Decision" vs. Vanderbilt

Texas Longhorns quarterbacks Matthew Caldwell and Arch Manning drop back to pass during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

According to On3's Pete Nakos, Manning is now a game-time decision against Vanderbilt, an upgrade from the "questionable" tag. This is a positive step in the right direction, as Manning has avoided being downgraded to "doubtful," something that was entirely possible given the uncertain nature that often comes with concussions.

Though Caldwell has proven in limited action that he's capable of producing, it's in Texas' best interest to have their quarterback room fully healthy with their College Football Playoff hopes on the line.

Caldwell has a team-long 50-yard rush this season, but Manning offers a strong dual-threat ability that will force some stress on the Vanderbilt defense.

SEC Injury Report Still to Come

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning waits for the snap during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Despite Nakos' report, Manning's "game-time" status won't be official until the latest SEC injury report is released on Friday night. Both Manning and Texas safety Michael Taaffe have been listed as questionable on the first two releases.

The gameday report will be the final official update Manning will receive before kickoff in Austin at 11 a.m. CT.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that both Manning and Taaffe practiced on Wednesday, with Taaffe logging practices on Monday and Tuesday.

"Yeah, they both practiced," Sarkisian said. "They both practiced here today. Arch is obviously still in protocol, there are steps as it pertains to protocol, but Michael's practiced the last two days."

So far this season, Manning has gone 143 of 235 passing for 1,795 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has been far from perfect but has shown some flashes after battling through the early-season adversity.

This includes his career-high performance against Mississippi State when he finished 29 of 46 passing for a career-best 346 yards, three touchdowns and one interception along with a rushing score.

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

