Steve Sarkisian's Emmett Mosley Comments Gives Hope to Texas Longhorns Offense
Wide receiver Emmett Mosley V transferred to the Texas Longhorns from Stanford during the offseason and is expected to make an immediate impact once he begins playing in Burnt Orange.
Currently, Mosley is dealing with a lower-body injury and has not been available to play in the Longhorns' first two games this season.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian, in a recent media availability, said that once Mosley does join Texas on the field, he will be a great asset.
What Impact Can Emmett Mosley Bring to Texas?
"[Mosley] was really efficient [at Stanford] for a guy that didn't play 12-13 games, you know, is very efficient and productive," Sarkisian said. "He's got really good size. He's an excellent blocker, and he's got excellent hands."
In his freshman season at Stanford, Mosley played nine games, recording 48 catches for 525 yards and six touchdowns. In 2024, the young receiver averaged 10.9 yards per catch and 58.3 yards per game. Mosley was second on the team in both receptions and receiving yards and tied for first in touchdowns.
"I like the fact that [at] Stanford [Mosley] played in the slot and outside. We were looking for a versatile player that way, that can really do it all," Sarkisian said. "And so when you think about he's got size, he's smart, he's a really good blocker, he's caught a lot of passes, and so I think he's just going to be a nice mix for us, a guy who's not a one-dimensional player that's really going to fit into our style of offense.
The Texas offense has looked a bit shaky at time through the first two games of the season, but eventually adding Mosley V to the fold could provide a significant boost to that side of the ball.
Mosley, though, has yet to play with his new team, now expected to miss his third straight game this week when Texas takes on UTEP on Saturday.
"I think all those guys are doubtful to out this week," Sarkisian said when asked about the status of Mosley and other Texas players. "I don't have concerns about long-term effects about any of them, but I think we would be putting them at risk for long-term effects if we forced them back too soon."
While his timeline for return seems uncertain at the moment, Texas does not necessarily need to rush the new receiver to play just yet. Texas plays UTEP this Saturday and Sam Houston next week before opening conference play against Florida in Gainesville on Oct. 4.
In the meantime, Mosley will be resting, but when he does eventually take the field, he is a player to keep an eye on for quarterback Arch Manning.