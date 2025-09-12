Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Makes His Transfer Portal Opinion Clear
The college football landscape is always changing, and yet another change has been proposed.
The transfer portal has become one of the biggest tools for teams and has also become one of the greatest threats to teams.
Recently, the NCAA Football Oversight Committee voted to move towards a single portal window. This would mean there is a 10-day window to enter the transfer portal that opens on January 2, moving the winter window that currently opens in December back and eliminating the spring window. In a recent press conference, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gave his thoughts on the new proposal.
Steve Sarkisian: Pro Portal Proposal
The Longhorns have been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the transfer portal. They landed star tight end Jack Endries from Cal and defensive linemen Travis Shaw and Maraad Watson. While they picked up some big names, they also lost wide receiver Johntay Cook and tight end Amari Niblack.
“I think for the betterment of the sport, that's the right window for teams, and for the players to have a chance to go in and then decide where they want to go so they can roll into their next institution for spring and be there for spring ball, and then into summer,” Sarkisian said. “It's fair for the school, so they can build their rosters predicated on who leaves and what they're trying to do.”
Sarkisian is not the only coach in favor of the new proposal. LSU’s Brian Kelly and Texas A&M’s Mike Elko are both on board.
“I think it’s a phenomenal idea,” Elko said. “I think the fact that we’re gonna do it at the end of one season before the start of another one is a really great idea. I’m not sure where the idea of not doing it that way came from. That never seemed real intelligent to me. I like free agency before the season starts, and then we can start preparing with the team that we have. Yeah, I think hopefully it goes through, and I think it’ll be best for everybody. I think it’s really challenging.”
While many are for the change, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is adamantly against the singular window and he says many other Big 10 coaches are, too.
"No, I don't think it's a good idea at all," Day told reporters at his weekly news conference. "And the conversations we had with the Big Ten coaches, I think the majority of them agree. I just don't quite understand how teams that are playing in the playoffs are expected to make the decisions and sign their upcoming players while they're still getting ready to play for games. It doesn't make any sense to me."
If the proposal is implemented this season, the vote will need to be approved by the Administrative Committee by October 1.