Colin Simmons Regrets Texas Longhorns Missing Out on Oregon WR Dakorien Moore
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns edge rusher Colin Simmons is never shy when it comes to letting his thoughts be known on social media.
And after seeing one of his former Duncanville High School teammates shine this past Saturday, Simmons is wondering how he let him slip from the Longhorns' grasp despite the in-state ties.
Texas fans are probably asking the same thing.
Colin Simmons Reacts to Dakorien Moore Oregon Highlights
Simmons recently posted to his Instagram story after seeing Oregon Ducks freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore's highlights in the 69-3 win over Oklahoma State. Moore finished with two catches for 69 yards and a touchdown along with one carry for 25 yards and another score. Three touches, two touchdowns. It doesn't get much more efficient than that.
Simmons tagged former Duncanville teammate and current LSU Tigers running back Caden Durham, rhetorically asking how they both let Moore escape the grasp of their respective programs. Moore had originally committed to LSU in Aug. 2023 before re-opening his recruitment.
"How we both let lil bro go to Oregon?" Simmons wrote to Durham on the caption.
The Longhorns were seen as the frontrunner for Moore leading up to his commitment announcement on July 4, 2024. He had just recently visited Austin, and many Longhorn fans felt confident about Texas' chances.
However, the Ducks swooped in out of nowhere and landed him in a move that surprised many. He stayed committed to Oregon and didn't flip before signing his NLI in December.
Given the state of NIL in college football, it's likely that Oregon was able to offer him more money than Texas, but it's anyone's guess how the numbers matched up on both sides.
After committing to Oregon, Moore talked to On3 about his decision to leave the state of Texas and head to Eugene.
“Their uniforms and their style, they’re just different. It’s unique, and it’s not really comparable to any other school I’m looking at," Moore told On3. "I just think they have great coaches in general. Coach Lanning knows how to judge people, and he is a good judge of character. And he’s really good at building relationships and getting people to trust him. I feel like that reels the great players in. And with Coach Adams, he’s just a well-rounded good coach, good mentor, and a good person to be around.”
Moore finished his impressive high school career at Duncanville with 204 catches for 4,113 yards and 48 touchdowns.