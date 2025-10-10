Steve Sarkisian Gives Thoughts on Reeling Offensive Line Before Red River Rivalry
The Texas Longhorns head into what is always seen as the biggest matchup of the season, as the Longhorns make the trip up to Dallas to take on arch-rival the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry. While the Sooners head into the matchup unbeaten, the Longhorns are in desperate need of a bounce-back performance after their loss to Florida.
The Longhorns will need a huge improvement across the board; however, one of the most important areas will be the offensive line, which struggled mightily against the Gators as the unit gave up six sacks, 35 quarterback pressures, and 10 quarterback hits. At his media availability on Thursday, Steve Sarkisian spoke about the units' preparation throughout the week.
"I think they practiced really well," Sarkisian said. "I think we have a good plan, and they understand that plan. They're playing fast, confident, and physical. A lot of the O-line we judge when we get to our good on good team periods, and that's on both sides because that's when it's really full speed and we're rolling. And are we blocking people, getting off blocks, double-teaming guys? All signs point to, we're in a better space this week than we were last week, but again, we have to go out and perform."
Sarkisian Discusses the Interior of the Offensive Line
Also, at the availability on Thursday, Steve Sarkisian was asked about the possibility of moving starting center Cole Hutson over to guard. Sarkisian's response was short and quick as the Longhorns head coach said, "We have considered it."
Notably, Hutson moved over to center from guard in the offseason, replacing long-time center Jake Majors as the anchor of the offensive line. A move to guard would not put the senior offensive linemen in foreign territory, as Hutson played and started in all 13 games of the 2022 season at right guard as a true freshman. Since then, Hutson has made 25 appearances in the past two years at various positions along the offensive line.
Most of the conversations at the availability largely revolved around the offensive line, as Sarkisian was also asked about what he needs to see from fourth-year offensive linemen Neto Umeozulu, who's seen action in three out of the five games the Longhorns have played, recording just 73 snaps.
"We're always looking for consistency, regardless of the position," Sarkisian said. "And consistency in knowing what to do and then using the proper fundamentals and techniques to do it, and then have the ability to adjust on the move when the picture changes. And so again, that's Neto Umeozulu, that's every player on our team. That's one of the base requirements of playing for us on offense."
Umeozulu was seen as the starter at left guard for the Longhorns throughout the course of the offseason; however, on opening day against Ohio State, Connor Stroh received the starting nod, rotating with Umeozulu throughout the game.
And now Stroh and true freshman Nick Brooks have been rotating at the left guard spot, who came in against the Gators. With the Longhorns longing for answers in the interior of the offensive line, Umeozulu could find his way back onto the field.