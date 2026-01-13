Texas Longhorns Offensive Lineman Surprisingly Enters Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns have made major headlines over the past few days thanks to some massive transfer portal commitments.

The additions of wide receiver Cam Coleman, running back Hollywood Smothers and linebacker Rasheem Biles has given Texas one of the best portal classes in the country this offseason.

However, the Longhorns are now losing a key piece of the roster amid all of the changes.

Texas Offensive Lineman Nick Brooks Entering Transfer Portal

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Nick Brooks arrives at the stadium before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Per reports from On3, Texas offensive lineman Nick Brooks plans to enter the transfer portal after finishing his true freshman season with the Longhorns. He started three SEC games for Texas this season in wins over Oklahoma, Kentucky and Mississippi State.

Brooks was expected to play a significant role on the offensive line next season as a depth piece, especially considering the trust the coaching staff placed on him to start key conference games.

Texas is reportedly among the leaders for elite Colorado transfer offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, and Brooks' departure could potentially indicate that the Longhorns are closing in. Brooks would have already entered the portal at this point if there wasn't something there regarding Texas and Seaton.

After the win over Oklahoma, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had some high praise for Brooks, who played a role in the Longhorns finishing the win with 136 rushing yards against one of the best defenses in the country.

"I think he's in the best shape he's been in since he got here. He was over 360 pounds. We were in training camp, he was in the 350's," Sarkisian said of Brooks. "This weekend, he was a shade over 330. He's getting in better shape, he's better conditioned."

"He's playing between two really smart players in Trevor (Goosby) and Cole (Hutson). If he trusts those guys to make the calls, he's got the ability to go do it," Sarkisian said.

A member of the 2025 recruiting class, Brooks committed to Texas as a four-star prospect out of Grayson High School in Loganville, GA. He arrived to Austin last spring alongside other star freshman like wide receivers Michael Terry III, Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench, quarterback K.J. Lacey, defensive lineman Justus Terry and many more.

Brooks received offers from programs like Florida State, Michigan, LSU, Miami, Auburn, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Colorado, Iowa State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, USC, South Carolina, Baylor, Wisconsin, Pitt, Texas A&M and many more.