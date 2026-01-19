Lost In The Transfer Portal Madness Is A Major Roster Retention Win For Texas

The Texas Longhorns had a turnover of over 39 players thus far in the NCAA Transfer Portal over the last two weeks.

Thus far, Texas has gained 16 new commitments with stars like Cam Coleman, Hollywood Smothers, Raleek Brown, Rasheem Biles, and Melvin Siani being added into the fold.

Among the losses were major contributors to the 2025 season's success, including DeAndre Moore, Parker Livingstone, Tre Wisner, Cristian Clark, Jordan Washington, Liona Lefau, and CJ Baxter. Not to mention players with major future upside like Nick Brooks, Jaime Ffrench, Elijah Barnes, Santana Wilson, Caleb Chester, and Aaron Butler.

However, there is one major piece of news that has been lost amongst the transfer portal madness: The retention efforts of the Longhorns for a star difference maker that very easily could have made his exit.

We are speaking, of course, about return specialist Ryan Niblett, who finished the season as one of the nation's top special teams players, and who could have very easily found a new lucrative NIL opportunity elsewhere - maybe even one that allowed him to be more involved offensively than he is in Austin.

Why Niblett's return is huge for Texas

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Niblett (21) runs the ball during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Obviously, having elite special teams is critical for a national title run - something that Texas is certainly going all-in on for the 2026 season.

Niblett will no doubt play a huge role in that, alongside the additions of new specialist like kicker Gianni Spetic and punter Mac Chiumento

But Niblett makes all the difference, as evidenced by his ability to make big plays at the most critical times for the Horns.

Across 19 punt returns in 2025, Niblett accumulated 448 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came at crucial times to spur momentum for the Longhorns. In the Red River Rivalry, Niblett had a 75-yard punt return touchdown in the fourth quarter to put Texas up two scores and help them clinch the win over the Oklahoma Sooners. On Oct. 25 against Mississippi State, Niblett returned a punt 79 yards to secure Texas' 17-point fourth-quarter comeback in Starkville. The Longhorns went on to defeat MSU in overtime.

Niblett has also etched his name into Texas football history through these moments and, as a result of his production, has been named a top-five finalist for the Jet Award, which honors college football's top return specialist.

Earlier this season, Niblett spoke to the media about his conversations with Sarkisian over time that gave him confidence in a developing role for him on the field:

"Just understanding the situation, who I was behind a first-rounder Xavier Worthy, really a first-round pick in Adonai Mitchell, just trying to understand who I was behind and the role that was gonna come into the next year, just to be who I am," Niblett said. "He just told me, really, just stay grounded, there's gonna be a spot for you. The way that you work. He's gonna have a spot for me."

Now he comes back to Austin, with that role firmly defined and with an opportunity for it to increase.