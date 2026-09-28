Texas Won at Tennessee, But Its Offense Still Has a Lot to Prove

Texas accomplished one of its biggest goals of the early season Saturday, winning its first SEC road game with a 20-17 victory over Tennessee at Neyland Stadium.

The No. 1 Longhorns improved to 4-0, surviving a late push from the Volunteers to begin conference play with a win. Their defense delivered a dominant performance, recording 10 sacks and holding Tennessee to 221 total yards.

But while the result strengthened Texas’ resume, the offensive performance raised questions that cannot be ignored. The Longhorns scored just 20 points, managed 262 total yards and finished with only 61 rushing yards.

Texas Cannot Rely on Its Defense Every Week

Texas edge Colin Simmons celebrates after Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon is sacked again during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is no question that Texas’ defense deserves credit for the win. Colin Simmons tied the program record with five sacks, and the Longhorns consistently disrupted Tennessee’s offense.

But the defense had to carry a significant burden. Texas finished with just 14 first downs and converted only three of its 12 third-down attempts. The offense struggled to sustain drives, putting pressure on the defense to keep Tennessee from taking control.

That formula worked against the Volunteers, but it is difficult to expect the defense to dominate at that level every Saturday. As the schedule gets deeper into SEC play, Texas will need its offense to contribute more consistently.

Arch Manning Needs More Help

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) passes Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arch Manning finished with 201 passing yards, completing 14 of 19 attempts, but the box score does not tell the entire story. He was sacked six times, threw an interception and faced pressure throughout the afternoon.

Tennessee’s pass rush made life difficult for Manning, and the Longhorns struggled to find a consistent rhythm. The offensive line must do a better job protecting the quarterback, while the passing game needs to find ways to stay ahead of the chains.

"He didn't have a lot of ops," Steve Sarkisian said on Monday. "He'll continue to get better as we get better around him. You can't just say, 'Arch needs to play better.' No. A lot of guys need to play better."

Manning does not need to put up huge numbers every week. However, Texas needs to make sure its quarterback has enough time and support to operate efficiently against top competition.

The Running Game Must Improve

Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown runs. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most concerning number may be Texas’ 61 rushing yards. Raleek Brown provided both of the Longhorns’ touchdowns on the ground and finished with 67 rushing yards, meaning the rest of the team’s production left little room for a consistent running attack.

Texas seemingly gave senior Hollywood Smothers a week of rest from his injury after he was activated before the game but didn't come onto the field, and the Longhorns struggled to establish the run. They'll be expecting Smothers back for their next matchup, but the lack of a run game limited their ability to control the game offensively against Tennessee. A more reliable ground attack would help take pressure off Manning, keep opposing defenses honest and make it easier to close out games.

The Longhorns have a bye week before facing Oklahoma on Oct. 10, giving the offense time to address those issues.

Texas should feel good about being undefeated and earning a difficult road victory. But if the Longhorns want to remain among the nation’s top teams, they will need more than a dominant defense. The win over Tennessee was important. The offensive questions, however, are far from answered.

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