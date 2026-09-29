One Texas Freshman Has Earned a Bigger Role After Four Games

Texas is heading into its bye week undefeated at 4-0, with plenty to feel good about after opening SEC play with a 20-17 road win over Tennessee.

The Longhorns have leaned heavily on experienced players through the first month, but several freshmen have begun carving out opportunities. With conference play underway, those early contributions could become increasingly important.

One freshman in particular has made a compelling case for more playing time. His production through September suggests Texas could benefit from expanding his role when the Longhorns return to the field.

Derrek Cooper Has Earned More Opportunities

Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper. | @DerrekCooper80 - X

True freshman running back Derrek Cooper is a name to watch coming out of the bye week. After sitting out Texas' win over Ohio State, Cooper made the most of his opportunity against UTSA, leading the Longhorns with 11 carries for 44 yards and scoring his first collegiate touchdown.

That performance was significant for a freshman who entered a crowded running back room. Texas has veteran options in seniors Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, but Cooper offers a different element as a physical, downhill runner.

His performance against UTSA showed that he can handle a meaningful workload. While the competition level matters, 11 carries in a single game is a notable opportunity for a true freshman, especially in an offense that has been dealing with injuries in the backfield during this early season.

Cooper's early usage also suggests the coaching staff sees potential in giving him a defined role rather than limiting him to occasional snaps.

A Different Look for the Texas Backfield

Cooper's value is not necessarily about replacing Smothers or Brown. Instead, Texas could use him to give the backfield a different identity in specific situations.

His physical running style could be particularly useful on short-yardage plays and near the goal line. Against tougher SEC defenses, the ability to earn yards after contact and move the chains can help an offense stay on schedule.

Texas managed just 61 rushing yards against Tennessee, a clear contrast to the 231 rushing yards it produced against UTSA. That number came against a much tougher opponent, but it also highlights why the Longhorns need multiple options in the backfield.

Giving Cooper more opportunities could help Texas establish a more consistent ground game without requiring one running back to carry the entire load.

The Bye Week Offers a Chance to Build His Role

The bye week gives Texas time to evaluate its offensive approach before the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma on Oct. 10.

Cooper does not need to become the Longhorns' featured back overnight. A gradual increase in carries, particularly in short-yardage and physical situations, would give him a chance to build on his early production.

Texas has championship ambitions, and depth becomes increasingly important as the schedule gets tougher. Cooper has already shown enough to deserve a closer look.

If his performance against UTSA is an indication of what he can bring, the freshman could become a more regular part of the Longhorns' offensive plans in the weeks ahead.