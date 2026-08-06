Five Texas Players With the Most to Gain During Fall Camp

Fall camp is officially underway as the Texas Longhorns took the field under the scorching hot sun. It's an important time for several players as they prove their worth to Steve Sarkisian and the coaching staff.

Competition is stiff as Texas comes in with one of the top rosters in the country. There is experience all over the field on both sides of the ball.

Let's take a look at five players who have the most to gain during fall camp.

John Meredith III, CB

Texas Longhorns five-star cornerback target John Meredith III | X: @JOHN_MEREDITH2

The freshman five-star cornerback reclassified to join the team this upcoming season. So, Meredith III should be preparing for his senior year of high school, but is instead with the Longhorns.

That means this period is extremely important. Meredeith III won't see the field right away, but if he can develop and figure out the collegiate level, that should bode well for his future. He's an enticing player with lots of potential.

Kaliq Lockett, WR

Lockett appeared in three games last season, but recorded two catches, 35 yards, and a touchdown in the bowl game against Michigan.

The wide receiver room is crowded with talent. The top three wideouts are set: Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo, and Emmett Mosley V. But Lockett could receive a larger role if he impresses. He missed spring ball with a leg injury, but it appears he's fully healthy and ready to go for 2026.

Nick Townsend, TE

Texas Longhorns tight end Nick Townsend celebrates with the golden hat in the second half of the Red River Rivalry. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There could be some competition for reps at tight end this season. Townsend played sparingly last season, but there is a lot of potential with the 6'3" tight end.

Again, these next few weeks are all about finding ways to stand out, and if Townsend can do that, he may win the starting job. Michael Masunas and Spencer Shannon could be used in blocking downs, but Townsend could emerge as a passing target.

Lance Jackson, DE

Texas Longhorns defensive end Lance Jackson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Someone has to emerge as the lead pass rusher alongside Colin Simmons. That could be where Jackson comes in. He isn't guaranteed a starting spot which means these next few weeks could be crucial.

If Jackson can get to the quarterback at a high rate, this Longhorns' defense becomes even scarier. It helps when Simmons commands plenty of attention from oppoising offensive lines.

Tyler Atkinson, LB

Another freshman makes the list with Atkinson. Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp should feel confident with Rasheem Biles and Ty'Anthony Smith at linebacker, but that doesn't mean Atkinson can't move up the depth chart.

If Atkinson can stand out in a specific area, perhaps as a pass rusher, there could be a path to playing time. Just because he won't be a starter doesn't mean there isn't a potential role for Atkinson.

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