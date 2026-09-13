Steve Sarkisian's Biggest Weakness With Texas Has Now Become A Strength

The Texas Longhorns are flying with plenty of momentum to begin the 2026 season as the Longhorns pulled off the biggest win of the year so far in a shocking 24-23 comeback win over the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Longhorns trailed for the entire night as the Buckeyes headed into the fourth quarter with a 23-3 lead. However, Texas erased the three-score deficit, scoring 21 points in the fourth, for the biggest comeback win since 2007 for the Longhorns.

While a lot had to be overcome for the Longhorns to win the game, as their first two offensive drives resulted in turnovers or a stagnant offense at times, head coach Steve Sarkisian overcame one of his fatal flaws to secure the victory.

Texas’ Red Zone Offense Finally Clicks vs. Ohio State

Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers (2) scores a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Under Sarkisian, the Longhorns have struggled to score in the red zone consistently, and in big-time matchups, that issue becomes overbearingly obvious.

The Longhorns' red zone deficiencies have been obvious, especially against Ohio State. In the two previous matchups, Texas turned the ball over near the goal line in the College Football Playoff semifinal in 2024, and in 2025, the Longhorns were stopped twice in the red zone.

However, on Saturday night, Sarkisian and the Longhorns flipped the switch as Texas was perfect in the red zone, scoring in all four of its trips to the red zone with a field goal in the second quarter followed by three consecutive red zone touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

“We haven’t been in goal line in a few years, (and) it’s been a thorn in our side,” Sarkisian said. “And to be able to get into it tonight…and put the ball in the end zone, that was gratifying because we’ve worked really hard at the run game, at having those attitude, physical plays and a mentality and I thought it showed tonight. I’m proud of the staff and the players for believing in that aspect of the game.”

Texas’ red zone offense finally clicked in the fourth quarter with a three-yard touchdown from Arch Manning to Ryan Wingo, which became the first step in mounting the comeback, putting the score at 23-10.

The Longhorns would get within one score following a one-yard touchdown run from Hollywood Smothers. Sarkisian sent in a jumbo package to secure the touchdown with six offensive linemen, two tight ends, and a fullback to punch the ball in from a yard out.

With 30 seconds left to go in the ballgame and the Longhorns at the Ohio State one-yard line once again, Sarkisian would dial up the same package.

On third-and-one, Smothers would leap over the pile and break the plane to tie the game at 23-23 and a successful PAT later, Texas would lead for the first time all night, 24-23, in the waning seconds of the contest.

If the Longhorns had any chance at coming back down 23-3, plenty of things were going to have to break perfectly, and for Sarkisian, the red zone offense, which has derailed Texas in big games before, became a strength on Saturday night.

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