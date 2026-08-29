Steve Sarkisian Has More Ways Than Ever to Attack Defenses at Texas

Steve Sarkisian has never needed much help finding ways to stress a defense. In 2026, however, the Texas Longhorns' head coach may have more answers at his disposal than at any point during his tenure.

The Longhorns can spread defenses with Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo, plus use Emmett Mosley V to create matchup problems underneath and in the intermediate areas, or add tight ends and running backs without necessarily sacrificing explosiveness.

That versatility starts with Coleman, who transferred from Auburn after producing 708 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2025. At 6-foot-3, Coleman gives Arch Manning another big-bodied target capable of winning outside. Wingo, a 6-2 junior, provides a different type of vertical threat with his speed and elusiveness, while Mosley offers another established option after transferring from Stanford.

How Texas' Personnel Has Changed For the Better

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The possibilities become more interesting when Sarkisian changes personnel without changing the threat level.

Texas can put two running backs on the field with Brown and Hollywood Smothers, both of whom enter the season on the Doak Walker Award watch list. Smothers rushed for 939 yards at NC State last season and added 37 receptions, while Brown gives Texas another explosive option out of the backfield. Freshman Derrek Cooper also has impressed Sarkisian during camp.

That creates opportunities for motion and formation variation. A defense that aligns for two backs may have to account for a running threat, a back releasing into the passing game or a receiver shifting across the formation. Move one of those players before the snap, and Texas can force defenders to declare coverage or adjust their leverage.

The tight end room adds another layer. Nick Townsend, now listed at 6-3 and 250 pounds, has already shown he can contribute as a blocker and scored a rushing touchdown against Texas A&M last season. Michael Masunas also gives Texas a veteran blocking presence that elevates the threat for a run play.

Then there is Manning. Sarkisian said recently that his quarterback's rapport with Wingo, Coleman, Mosley and the running backs is strong, particularly because those backs can contribute as receivers. If Manning plays to his expectations, this talent-filled Longhorns offense has the potential of reaching 40+ points per game.

That may be the defining advantage of this offense: Texas does not have to choose between creating favorable matchups and maintaining explosiveness. Sarkisian can change the picture with personnel, formation and motion, then let Manning attack whichever answer the defense provides.

For a play caller entering his sixth season at Texas, that might be his deepest menu yet.

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