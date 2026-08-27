Texas WR Room Creates a Problem That Steve Sarkisian Will Happily Take

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian created a problem for himself this offseason, but it's a good one to have.

Sarkisian added the top transfer receiver on the market, Cam Coleman, to a loaded room that retained its top receiver, Ryan Wingo, and its starting slot receiver, Emmett Mosley V. That's three mouths to feed in the offense, without getting into the loaded running back room, or the rising talents from the 2025 and 2026 high school classes.

Needless to say, Sarkisian will take that problem. He created it by design.

Ryan Wingo Could Have to Sacrifice the Most

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Sam Houston Bearkats during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wingo and Coleman both come from high-usage roles in the Longhorns and Tigers offenses from a season ago, respectively. Manning attempted 45 more passes than Auburn quarterbacks in 2025. That number is strikingly influenced by both the Tigers' proclivity to give up sacks (42), as well as Texas' slower pace (65.2 offensive plays per game).

This is to say, Coleman will find the adjustment to the Longhorns' attack to be one of the easiest things he's done in his college career. Especially after playing in a fast, but inefficient mess of an offense under three play-callers on the Plains.

He'll likely lead the room in targets, just as he led Auburn. Coleman had 87 last year, with Eric Singleton Jr. trailing closely behind with 82. Coleman is going to experience a seamless offense on the Forty Acres like he never has before.

There may be a steeper drop-off from Coleman to Wingo this fall, though. In 2025, the latter had 83 targets. Wingo might not be able to match that total again unless there are several injuries in the room.

No one will sacrifice more than Manning's top target a season ago. With that said, situationally, Wingo will be able to take advantage of mismatches created by Coleman's gravity. Wingo will rarely face opponents' top lockdown corners, which should allow him space he's also never had before. If Wingo can be efficient, he can still have great numbers. He just won't get the same number of targets.

Emmett Mosley V Likely Matches or Exceeds 2025 Numbers, if Healthy

Mosley doesn't figure to suffer from this new star-studded arrangement in Austin. Mosley should be at a similar number of targets during the 2026 season. He may be targeted even more.

Mosley was targeted roughly one in every five attempts last season. If there's even a slight uptick in pace, that number figures to rise. The expected rise in Arch Manning RPOs figures to benefit Mosley, not to mention pass-catching upperclassmen transfer running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown.

This room has a ton of talent, and it will require a lot of sacrifice. It could work for everyone involved if Sarkisian is up for the challenge of managing egos and getting a buy-in from his highly-compensated squad.

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