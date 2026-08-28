8 Days Until Texas Football: A Look Back at Longhorns No. 8

With eight days remaining until Texas football returns, it’s time to look back at some of the best players to wear No. 8 on the Forty Acres .

There’s one obvious theme when looking at the history of the number: No. 8 has been dominated by wide receivers. From record-setting production to explosive playmaking, the jersey has become closely associated with some of the best pass-catchers in Texas history.

Here’s a look at the standouts who have worn it, along with one current Longhorn who could eventually join them.

1. Jordan Shipley

Jordan Shipley of the Texas Longhorns in 2009 in Austin, Texas. | Ronald Martinez / Getty Images file

It’s difficult to put anyone else at the top.

Jordan Shipley was one of the most productive receivers in Texas history, finishing his career with 248 receptions, 3,191 receiving yards and 33 touchdowns. He remains the program’s all-time leader in receptions and ranks second in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

His 2009 season was particularly impressive. Shipley set school single-season records with 116 catches and 1,485 receiving yards while scoring 13 touchdowns. He also contributed as a punt and kickoff returner, making him one of the most versatile players of the Mack Brown era.

Shipley’s production, consistency and impact make him the clear choice for No. 8.

2. Wane McGarity

Before Jordan Shipley took his place as the best to wear the number, Wayne McGarity was the one making it stand out on the field.

McGarity spent four seasons at Texas from 1995-98, initially contributing as a running back before moving to wide reciever. He saved his best for his senior season, catching 58 passes for 1,087 yeards and nine touchdowns in 1998. His 18.7 yeards per reception that season showed just how dangerous he was as a big-play threat.

McGarity finished his Texas career with 95 receptions for 1,684 yards and 14 touchdowns, averging 17.7 yards per catch. He also contributed in the return game and was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1999 NFL Draft.

3. Xavier Worthy

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (#8) celebrating during a game. | Scott Wachter / USA TODAY Sports

A bit of an asterik for this one because Worthy only wore #8 in his first two seasons (2021-2022) before switching to his number ever since, 1. But, while that 8 was on his back, Worthy brought a different kind of explosiveness to it.

During his three seasons at Texas, Worthy became one of the most dangerous deep threats in the country and established himself as one of the program’s premier modern receivers. His six-game touchdown streak in 2022 ranks among the best in school history, trailing only Shipley’s eight-game streak from 2008.

Worthy’s combination of speed and big-play ability made No. 8 immediately recognizable to a new generation of Longhorn fans.

4. Jaxon Shipley

Texas wide receiver Jordan Shipley (#8) | US Presswire photo

Keeping the Shipley name on the list, Jaxon made his own mark in No. 8.

The younger Shipley finished his Texas career with more than 2,500 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns and was a key part of the Longhorns' offense from 2011-13. He also caught at least one pass in 33 consecutive games, the fifth-longest streak in program history.

He never reached the statistical heights of his older brother, but Jaxon was a reliable and productive target throughout his career.

5. Cam Coleman

Junior wide receiver Cam Coleman running drills during a Longhorns fall training camp practice session. | Mikala Compton / Austin American-Statesman

While he hasn't even recorded a snap for the Longhorns yet, the current No. 8 has a chance to change this list.

Cam Coleman enters his first season at Texas after transferring from Auburn, where he recorded 56 catches for 708 yards and five touchdowns in 2025. He has already earned preseason recognition and was named to the 2026 Biletnikoff Award watch list.

Coleman has the size, athleticism and explosiveness to make an immediate impact. If he turns that potential into production, it may not be long before No. 8 has another name firmly attached to it.

For now, though, the number still belongs to Jordan Shipley.m





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