KJ Lacey is in a tough position in the Texas Longhorns quarterback room.

Behind redshirt sophomore Arch Manning and redshirt senior Matthew Caldwell in the depth chart this season, the retention of Manning and the arrival of blue-chip recruit Dia Bell next season leave the prospects of his on-field opportunity in burnt orange up in the air.

Still, Lacey, a true freshman, has caught the attention of head coach Steve Sarkisian recently, as the team has been preparing for its Cheez-It Citrus Bowl showdown with the Michigan Wolverines.

Steve Sarkisian Praises Texas QB KJ Lacey

Dec 6, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Saraland's KJ Lacey (9) thows a pass as he is pressured by a Parker defender at Protective Stadium in the 6A State Championship game. Parker defeated Saraland 28-17. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sitting next to Michigan interim head coach Biff Poggi at Tuesday's press conference, a day before they face off in the bowl game, Sarkisian stated that he has been "very impressed" with Lacey and his work ethic.

"It's not easy to go from being a four-year starter, state player of the year in Alabama, to coming and redshirting," Sarkisian said. "And that's a hard concept for anybody, but a quarterback is really hard. Giving KJ credit to putting his head down and working. A ton of credit to coach (AJ) Milwee and coach (Michael) Bimonte for the time that they've put in."

Lacey, out of Saraland High School, where he finished with a 39-3 record as a starter, was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 14 quarterback of the 2024 class in the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Longhorns over offers from 30 other programs, including his home state schools, Alabama and Auburn, as well as Texas' rivals, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

This season, in the third-string QB role, Lacey appeared in just one game, completing a pass for seven yards late against Sam Houston. So differently from Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood, who has started every game for the Wolverines as a true freshman, Lacey has been "in the lab working," per Sarkisian.

And the head coach stated that he has seen the progress made while watching Lacey firsthand over the last three weeks. On Tuesday, Sarkisian emphasized his playmaking ability, anticipation for throwing the ball, accuracy, ability to use his legs, and change in stature.

"That's what you hope for in a developmental year from a quarterback perspective, of how far he's come in (his) understanding of the offense, development of his body, leadership skills on the field," Sarkisian said about Lacey. "So, all those things, I think he's on the right trajectory to become a really good player for us."

While it is uncertain whether Lacey will get playing time tomorrow in Orlando, Sarkisian's sentiment signals that Lacey can be a real factor in the QB room in the future, potentially commencing with a move into Manning's backup role in 2026.

His prospects as a starter may depend on the length of Manning's tenure in Austin and the developmental plan for Bell. But if there is a bridge needed or wanted between the two, Sarkisian seems to have the confidence that Lacey is the guy to do so.