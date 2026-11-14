Steve Sarkisian Isn't Fooled by LSU's Three Losses, and Neither Should You

Three losses before November has even reached its midpoint would ordinarily be a sign of weakness.

But when Steve Sarkisian watches LSU, he doesn’t see weakness. And apparently, neither do oddsmakers.

Despite sitting at 6–3 with three conference losses, the Tigers will enter Saturday night’s matchup against Texas as the favorites. And considering the Longhorns have already knocked off four ranked opponents — two of which came on the road — that’s quite the distinction.

Yet, Sarkisian doesn’t seem particularly surprised.

A Different Level of Talent?

LSU Tigers Safety Ty Benefield tackles Alabama Quarterback Keelon Russell, The LSU Tigers take on Alabama. November 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I can argue this is the most talented defense we’re going to go against this year that we’ve seen all year,” Sarkisian said on Monday. “And arguably the most talented team.”

It’s a rather remarkable assessment considering who the Longhorns have already beaten this year.

Against Tennessee, they faced a relentless defensive front led by Tyree Weathersby, who recorded 2.5 sacks as the Volunteers brought down Arch Manning six times and held Texas to just 61 rushing yards.

Just last Saturday, Missouri featured one of the SEC’s more productive pass-rushing combinations in Daeden Hopkins and Donta Simpson. The two entered the matchup with 13 sacks, while Simpson’s 90.1 PFF pass-rushing grade ranked second nationally among qualifying interior defensive linemen.

Yet Sarkisian believes LSU possesses the personnel to not only replicate those challenges, but create a few more.

It starts with a defensive front that features edge rushers Princewill Umanmielen and Jordan Ross, who have helped LSU accumulate 36 sacks through nine games, the second-most in the SEC behind Tennessee.

Umanmielen ranks second in the SEC in sacks this season with 8.5.

But the talent doesn’t stop there.

Sarkisian was equally complimentary of LSU’s secondary, specifically pointing to defensive backs Ty Benefield and DJ Pickett.

Benefield, who Sarkisian labeled as the Tigers’ best all-around defensive player, drew the highest praise for a level of versatility that allows him to line up at nickel, safety or even a linebacker-like role.

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Pickett, meanwhile, earned the distinction of likely being the best coverage corner Texas will have faced all season. The 6-foot-4 sophomore has allowed just 43 receiving yards when targeted over his last four games, according to On3.

It's a defensive coordinator's dream: an elite pass rush and a secondary capable of making quarterbacking a living hell.

And with defensive coordinator Blake Baker employing an aggressive, blitz-heavy approach behind that talent, it's easy to understand why Sarkisian has such high praise.

The Story Behind Three Losses

LSU Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, The LSU Tigers take on Alabama. November 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of course, all of that talent hasn’t always translated into victories.

The Tigers have fallen to Ole Miss, Kentucky and Alabama, with their most recent defeat coming in a 31-13 loss to the Crimson Tide last week.

In its six victories, LSU has allowed just 206.3 yards per game while recording 31 sacks. In its three losses, those numbers have shifted dramatically, with opponents averaging 370.7 yards and the Tigers managing just five sacks.

Still, the overall production remains impressive.

The Tigers are allowing just 261.1 yards per game, including 176.4 through the air, while holding opposing rushing attacks to fewer than 85 yards per contest.

What It Means for Texas

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning passes the ball during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Texas, the biggest mismatch comes in the trenches. Preventing LSU's defensive talent from taking over the game, particularly against an offensive line that has struggled to protect Manning throughout the season, will be key to coming out of Baton Rouge unscathed.

Sarkisian has emphasized the importance of limiting negative plays, protecting the football and capitalizing on scoring opportunities. Against a defense as talented as LSU's, mistakes that Texas has occasionally managed to overcome could prove considerably more costly.

The Tigers’ three losses may suggest a vulnerable squad, but Sarkisian knows better than to judge an opponent by its record alone.

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