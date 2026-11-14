No. 6 Texas at No. 21 LSU: Live In-Game Updates, Analysis, Highlights and Box

The No. 6 Texas Longhorns are back on the road for the second straight week, and after dealing with traveling issues that the rest of the country lived through, the Longhorns will do battle against the No. 21 LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge.

The Longhorns continue to sustain momentum as they head into the final third of the regular season, rolling into Death Valley with a three-game winning streak, with two of those victories having come against ranked opponents.

Texas' primetime matchup against LSU marks the Longhorns' final ranked opponent, giving them one last shot to add another notch to their belt and, all but certainly, secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Longhorns and the Tigers square off for the first time as SEC foes as Texas heads to one of the nation's toughest places to play: Tiger Stadium. Burnt Orange and White met Purple and Gold in Austin back in 2019; the Tigers left the Lone Star State victorious in a shootout as the Longhorns faced what would become one of the best teams of all time.

Texas was meant to pay the return trip in 2020, but that matchup was canceled, and 1953 marks the last time the Longhorns made the trip to Baton Rouge,

The Tigers have been up and down throughout the first season under Lane Kiffin, sitting with a 6-3 record and on the outside looking in on the postseason. LSU plays host to Texas, looking for a bounce-back performance after a disappointing loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide just a week ago.

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LSU's offensive unit is one of the best in the conference, holding the No. 1 total and passing offense, the No. 3 scoring offense and the No. 4 rushing offense. Leading the Tigers' offense is quarterback Sam Leavitt, who has passed for 2,553 yards,17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Not only is the Tigers' offense one of the best in the SEC, but their defensive unit is just as strong. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker's defense ranks No. 1 in total defense, No. 2 in sacks and rushing defense, No. 3 in passing defense and No. 4 in scoring defense.

Follow along with Texas Longhorns On SI after kickoff for live updates, highlights, stats and observations from the Saturday night showdown.

Texas vs. LSU Live Updates and Box Score

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V. (3) reacts after a first down during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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