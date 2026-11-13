Texas Has Far More to Lose Than LSU in Saturday’s Showdown
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The No. 6 Longhorns travel to Baton Rouge riding a three-game winning streak, including victories over ranked Ole Miss and Missouri teams. After enduring back-to-back losses to Oklahoma and Florida, Texas has put itself back in the national championship conversation.
LSU, meanwhile, enters Saturday ranked No. 21 at 6-3 after dropping seven spots in the latest CFP rankings following its loss to Alabama. A win over Texas would give the Tigers a major boost, but the consequences of a defeat are much more significant for the visiting Longhorns.
Texas cannot afford to waste its momentum
The difference between these programs is where they stand entering the matchup. Texas is No. 6 in the CFP rankings at 7-2, while LSU is No. 21 at 6-3. The Longhorns also own four victories over teams ranked in the current AP Top 25, a résumé that has helped separate them from other playoff contenders.
That positioning is the product of a difficult stretch of the schedule. Texas responded to its October setbacks by beating No. 7 Ole Miss, Mississippi State and No. 18 Missouri. The win over the Rebels was particularly important, giving the Longhorns a signature victory that helped restore confidence in their postseason outlook. The road win over Missouri then strengthened their standing and moved them up one spot in the CFP rankings.
A loss to LSU would threaten that progress at precisely the wrong time. The Tigers are a ranked opponent, but they are also a three-loss team that just fell decisively in the rankings. Losing to a team outside the top 20 would give the selection committee another reason to question Texas’ place among the nation’s top contenders.
It would also leave the Longhorns with little room for error in their final two games against Arkansas and Texas A&M. Those matchups carry their own challenges, especially with the Lone Star Showdown serving as the regular-season finale. Texas could still recover from a loss in Baton Rouge, but its path would become considerably more complicated. Instead of protecting a top-six position, the Longhorns could spend the final weeks trying to repair their résumé.
For LSU, the opportunity is different. The Tigers have already taken a significant hit to their playoff hopes, and beating a top-six opponent at home would provide the kind of result that could revive their season. It would be a statement win against a program with legitimate championship aspirations.
That does not make Saturday unimportant for LSU. A victory could change the conversation surrounding the Tigers, while a loss would further damage an already difficult season. But Texas has much more valuable positioning to protect.
The Longhorns have worked their way back into the playoff picture after a frustrating two-week stretch. They have the ranked wins and recent momentum to make a serious postseason case. Now they must prove they can protect it in one of the SEC’s toughest road environments.
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Phoenix Haigis is a staff writer for the Texas Longhorns on SI. He is a junior at the University of Texas at Austin as a journalism major with a minor in sports media. He is also a staff writer for the Daily Texan’s sports department. Haigis was born and raised in Cincinnati, OH., where he became a lifelong Bengals fan and Skyline Chili defender.Follow phoenix_haigis