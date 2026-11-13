Skip to main content
Longhorns Country

Texas Has Far More to Lose Than LSU in Saturday’s Showdown

LSU has a chance to salvage its season with a statement win, but Texas is playing for something much bigger: the College Football Playoff position it has spent weeks building.
Phoenix Haigis|
Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) slaps hands with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) to celebrate a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) slaps hands with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) to celebrate a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Texas Longhorns

The No. 6 Longhorns travel to Baton Rouge riding a three-game winning streak, including victories over ranked Ole Miss and Missouri teams. After enduring back-to-back losses to Oklahoma and Florida, Texas has put itself back in the national championship conversation.

LSU, meanwhile, enters Saturday ranked No. 21 at 6-3 after dropping seven spots in the latest CFP rankings following its loss to Alabama. A win over Texas would give the Tigers a major boost, but the consequences of a defeat are much more significant for the visiting Longhorns.

Texas cannot afford to waste its momentum

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian on the field during the first half against
Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian on the field during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The difference between these programs is where they stand entering the matchup. Texas is No. 6 in the CFP rankings at 7-2, while LSU is No. 21 at 6-3. The Longhorns also own four victories over teams ranked in the current AP Top 25, a résumé that has helped separate them from other playoff contenders.

That positioning is the product of a difficult stretch of the schedule. Texas responded to its October setbacks by beating No. 7 Ole Miss, Mississippi State and No. 18 Missouri. The win over the Rebels was particularly important, giving the Longhorns a signature victory that helped restore confidence in their postseason outlook. The road win over Missouri then strengthened their standing and moved them up one spot in the CFP rankings.

College Football Bracket Challenge

GET READY TO COMPETE

Pick your champion (you can change it later). We’ll email you when brackets open.

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.See for complete details. The College Football Playoff (CFP) is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

A loss to LSU would threaten that progress at precisely the wrong time. The Tigers are a ranked opponent, but they are also a three-loss team that just fell decisively in the rankings. Losing to a team outside the top 20 would give the selection committee another reason to question Texas’ place among the nation’s top contenders.

It would also leave the Longhorns with little room for error in their final two games against Arkansas and Texas A&M. Those matchups carry their own challenges, especially with the Lone Star Showdown serving as the regular-season finale. Texas could still recover from a loss in Baton Rouge, but its path would become considerably more complicated. Instead of protecting a top-six position, the Longhorns could spend the final weeks trying to repair their résumé.

For LSU, the opportunity is different. The Tigers have already taken a significant hit to their playoff hopes, and beating a top-six opponent at home would provide the kind of result that could revive their season. It would be a statement win against a program with legitimate championship aspirations.

That does not make Saturday unimportant for LSU. A victory could change the conversation surrounding the Tigers, while a loss would further damage an already difficult season. But Texas has much more valuable positioning to protect.

The Longhorns have worked their way back into the playoff picture after a frustrating two-week stretch. They have the ranked wins and recent momentum to make a serious postseason case. Now they must prove they can protect it in one of the SEC’s toughest road environments.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on FacebookX and Instagram for the latest news. 

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Phoenix Haigis
PHOENIX HAIGIS

Phoenix Haigis is a staff writer for the Texas Longhorns on SI. He is a junior at the University of Texas at Austin as a journalism major with a minor in sports media. He is also a staff writer for the Daily Texan’s sports department. Haigis was born and raised in Cincinnati, OH., where he became a lifelong Bengals fan and Skyline Chili defender.

Share on XFollow phoenix_haigis
Home/Football