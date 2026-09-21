Steve Sarkisian Makes His Message to Arch Manning Clear Ahead of Tennessee

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was honest when evaluating his quarterback, Arch Manning, on Saturday following the 30-6 win over UTSA.

He said Manning focused too much on his legs and running, which could speed up his internal clock and affect the passing game. Yet, it wasn’t just Sarkisian who wasn’t satisfied with his quarterback’s play; Manning himself even admitted he had to be “better.”

However, when the two met Monday morning, as is usual for a quarterback and play-caller, Sarkisian's message to Manning was different from what it was Saturday immediately following the game.

Letting Arch Be Arch

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass the ball while defended by by UTSA Roadrunners defensive lineman Jeremiah Bailey (0) and linebacker Owen Pewee (2) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“That was part of the messaging for Arch was like, I want him to be him, and I want him to be him every Saturday,” Sarkisian said. “I want him to be him every series. Who he is is an engaging leader. Who he is is a guy that picks other people up. Who he is is a guy that doesn't play the position like a robot.”

Mobility is what separates the Texas quarterback from what his uncles, Peyton and Eli, made a career out of in the NFL. Manning can operate within the pocket and make plays downfield with his arm, but can also do it outside of the pocket in the run game.

“He uses his legs to his advantage, but he doesn't use his legs all of the time. And we don't call design runs for him all the time,” Sarkisian said. “But he's got a weapon in his legs that are a factor in which he plays the game.”

At the end of the day, the message for Manning doesn’t change. As Sarkisian pointed out, he has a famous last name and is the starting quarterback at Texas, both of which come with unique responsibilities and criticisms.

Manning saw that firsthand last season, after a slow start to the season in which he struggled in the season-opener at Ohio State, leading to him being named college football’s first “flop.”

While his former five-star status invites expectations, and his last name comes with comparisons, Sarkisian has one message that he wants Manning to remember as he heads into Saturday’s game at Tennessee.

“I want him to be Arch Manning. I don't want him to be Archie [Manning],” Sarkisian said. “I don't want him to be Peyton [Manning]. I don't want to be Eli [Manning]. I don't want him to be Colt McCoy. I don't want to be Vince Young. I want him to be Arch Manning, and Arch Manning is plenty good enough for us to put us in position to win.”

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