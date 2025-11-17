Steve Sarkisian Optimistic About Anthony Hill Jr. Injury Concerns
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are dealing with an injury to the leader of their defense ahead of the upcoming home against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed Monday while meeting with the media that Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is dealing with an injury but is "optimistic" about his status moving forward.
According to Horns247, Hill Jr. suffered a broken bone in his hand during the 35-10 loss to Georgia in Athens.
Steve Sarkisian "Not Ready to Make Diagnosis" on Anthony Hill Jr.
It's unclear when exactly Hill Jr. suffered the injury. He remained down on the field after making a hard tackle with about 11 minutes to play in the fourth quarter and Texas trailing 21-10.
He returned to the game on Georgia's next possession but Sarkisian didn't gave an injury update on him after the game.
"With both Ant and Ryan (Wingo), we're just we're making sure that they're going to be okay," Sarkisian said Monday. "I'm not ready to make that diagnosis on where they're going to be yet, but I feel optimistic."
Hill Jr. finished the game with six total tackles, half a tackle for loss and an interception. Facing a 14-3 deficit in the third quarter, he was the reason Texas was able to find momentum in the second half after picking off Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton.
This led to Texas' only touchdown of the game with 5:27 left in the third quarter, a score that cut the led to 14-10.
Despite the momentum swing by Texas, Georgia took over for the remainder of the game, scoring 21 unanswered in the fourth quarter. This was highlighted by a surprise onside kick after the Bulldogs went up 21-10, a move that completely deflated the Longhorns for the rest of the game.
If Hill Jr. misses any time, it's obvious his absence would be significant for Texas. This season, he's posted 70 total tackles (38 solo), four sacks, three forced fumbles, one pass breakup and two interceptions.
That said, the Longhorns still have some talented linebackers on the defense. Liona Lefau and Ty'Anthony Smith have continued to prove themselves since last season. In the loss to Georgia, Smith led the team in total tackles (nine) while adding a sack, his second of the year.
The first SEC injury report of the week on Wednesday will be telling about where Hill Jr.'s status is at heading into the Arkansas game.