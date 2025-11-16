Longhorns Country

Controversial Officiating Causes Stir in Texas Longhorns' Loss to Georgia

The Texas Longhorns lost to the Georgia Bulldogs due to no one's fault but their own, but there was still some questionable officiating in the game.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns got embarrassed in Athens on Saturday night, falling to the Georgia Bulldogs 35-10 thanks to an onslaught in the fourth quarter.

The Longhorns have no one to blame but themselves for the blowout loss but there was still some notable missed calls and questionable flags in the first half that caused Texas fans to feel frustrated with the officiating headed into halftime.

Here are three moments where the officials made some obvious mistakes in favor of Georgia, though it didn't have any impact on the final result in the end.

Missed Holding Against Colin Simmons

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons
Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons tackles Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton in the second half at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

From the opening play for Georgia's offense, Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons showed his impact on the game.

He ended up finishing with three total tackles and a sack, but he certainly could have had an even bigger individual night statistically if not for some obvious missed holding calls.

One such instance showed a Georgia offensive lineman wrapping Simmons around the neck as he rushed toward Gunner Stockton. No flag was thrown.

In the end though, Simmons admitted that the fourth-quarter "disaster" was the reason for the loss.

"Like (Steve Sarkisian) said, it was a disaster," Simmons said. "We didn't finish. We didn't finish in all three sides of the ball: offense, defense, and special teams."

Holding Non-Call Against Georgia on Arch Manning Interception

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks to make a pass in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Texas only finished with one turnover in the loss, but it probably should have been called back due to holding on Georgia defensive back Joenel Aguero.

On 3rd and 4 and the Georgia 31-yard line, Texas quarterback Arch Manning targeted DeAndre Moore Jr. on a slant, but the ball sailed over his head and into the arms of Bulldogs defensive back KJ Bolden.

The pick eliminated any chance of Texas at least getting a field goal on the drive, but a closer look showed that Aguero was draped all over the back of Moore Jr., who stumbled on the route as a result.

While the pass wasn't Manning's best, Moore Jr. could at least have had a chance to get his hands on the ball if not for Aguero's illegal contact. The flag would have extended the drive for the Longhorns, giving them a chance to cut into the lead.

Anthony Hill Jr. Questionable Holding Call

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.
Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is assisted on the field during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Like Simmons, Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. had a productive night and was one of the main reasons the Longhorns were in striking distance before Georgia's fourth-quarter explosion.

Hill Jr. had a crucial interception of Gunner Stockton in the third quarter that eventually led to Texas' only touchdown of the game. But while dropping into coverage during the first half, Hill Jr. was called for holding in the end zone against Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie, a penalty that allowed the Bulldogs an easier path to eventually score a touchdown to go up 14-3.

Instead of 2nd-and-goal at the eight-yard line, the Bulldogs got another chance at 1st-and-goal at the four-yard line and converted, as Stockton found wide receiver Noah Thomas for his second touchdown of the game a few plays later.

Hill Jr. can be seen making brief and minimal contact with Luckie, but did not severely impact his ability to run the route.

ESPN rules analyst Bill LeMonnier even said during the broadcast that he felt the official who called holding should have kept the flag in his pocket.

Regardless of the poor call, it was an irrelevant footnote in a game that ended in blowout fashion.

