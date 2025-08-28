Steve Sarkisian Prepares to Embrace First-Ever Game at 'The Shoe'
Just three days remain until the Texas Longhorns kick off their season with a College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road.
Lots of chatter has existed about how this year’s Texas team will handle the pressure of playing in Columbus, Ohio, but the specifics of the stadium and the crowd it will draw haven’t been as widely addressed.
In a recent media availability, head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed a little bit more about his team’s trip to Ohio Stadium and what it means to them.
Sarkisian on “The Shoe”
The stadium is known by many fans as “The Shoe,” due to its distinctive and recognizable horseshoe shape. With a capacity of 102,780, Longhorn players can expect a sea of loud fans donning red apparel in support of the Buckeyes.
Sarkisian has never coached a game in “The Shoe” before, but he detailed to reporters how he prepares to acquaint himself with the environment.
“When I get to a stadium, I kind of do a lap around the field and I try to take it in,” he said. “I try to take in the fanfare, and I’ll do the same. I’ve had a ton of respect for Ohio State for decades, you know going way back to those great teams and great players they had, and so I’m excited for our players, I’m excited for our staff, and us, that we get to experience this.”
This experience will require Sarkisian’s freshmen, who have never experienced a crowd of this size and nature, to remain composed and use the noise as fuel. His returners will have to bring this same collectedness to the table, but they have found themselves in a position similar to this one before.
Texas' recent experience with large crowds
The Longhorns were tasked last year with traveling to Michigan for a Week 1 matchup, which took place just months after they had won the national title in 2023. Michigan Stadium, also known as “The Big House,” has the largest capacity in the nation, coming in at 107,601.
Ohio State’s stadium has the third-highest capacity in the country, while Texas’ Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, which has a capacity of 100,119, comes in at No. 8. Returners are accustomed to large crowds at home games, but this Saturday's group of spectators won't meet them with the support that they receive during games at DKR.
This matchup is one that has already evoked excitement and anticipation from both fanbases, and with College GameDay present, “The Shoe” should prove to provide an electric atmosphere for fans, players and coaches alike.
“Like I said, I’ll take it in, and then when it’s time to kick it off, we’ll be dialed in and focused on the task at hand,” Sarkisian said.