Steve Sarkisian Prepares to Embrace First-Ever Game at 'The Shoe'

The Texas Longhorns are set to travel to Columbus, Ohio, to face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30.

Payton Blalock

Associate Athletics Director, Communications, Jerry Emig leaves the field following the August 31, 2024 NCAA Division I football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium.
Associate Athletics Director, Communications, Jerry Emig leaves the field following the August 31, 2024 NCAA Division I football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Just three days remain until the Texas Longhorns kick off their season with a College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road.

Lots of chatter has existed about how this year’s Texas team will handle the pressure of playing in Columbus, Ohio, but the specifics of the stadium and the crowd it will draw haven’t been as widely addressed.

In a recent media availability, head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed a little bit more about his team’s trip to Ohio Stadium and what it means to them.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisia
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Sarkisian on “The Shoe”

The stadium is known by many fans as “The Shoe,” due to its distinctive and recognizable horseshoe shape. With a capacity of 102,780, Longhorn players can expect a sea of loud fans donning red apparel in support of the Buckeyes.

Sarkisian has never coached a game in “The Shoe” before, but he detailed to reporters how he prepares to acquaint himself with the environment.

“When I get to a stadium, I kind of do a lap around the field and I try to take it in,” he said. “I try to take in the fanfare, and I’ll do the same. I’ve had a ton of respect for Ohio State for decades, you know going way back to those great teams and great players they had, and so I’m excited for our players, I’m excited for our staff, and us, that we get to experience this.”

This experience will require Sarkisian’s freshmen, who have never experienced a crowd of this size and nature, to remain composed and use the noise as fuel. His returners will have to bring this same collectedness to the table, but they have found themselves in a position similar to this one before. 

Texas' recent experience with large crowds

The Longhorns were tasked last year with traveling to Michigan for a Week 1 matchup, which took place just months after they had won the national title in 2023. Michigan Stadium, also known as “The Big House,” has the largest capacity in the nation, coming in at 107,601.

Ohio State’s stadium has the third-highest capacity in the country, while Texas’ Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, which has a capacity of 100,119, comes in at No. 8. Returners are accustomed to large crowds at home games, but this Saturday's group of spectators won't meet them with the support that they receive during games at DKR.

This matchup is one that has already evoked excitement and anticipation from both fanbases, and with College GameDay present, “The Shoe” should prove to provide an electric atmosphere for fans, players and coaches alike. 

“Like I said, I’ll take it in, and then when it’s time to kick it off, we’ll be dialed in and focused on the task at hand,” Sarkisian said.

Payton Blalock is a staff writer for Texas Longhorns in SI. She attends the University of Texas at Austin, where she is a journalism and plan II honors major. She is also a general sports reporter for the Daily Texan on the swimming beat. You can find Blalock on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @Payton_Blalock9.

