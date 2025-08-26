Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns 2025 Week 1 Depth Chart Predictions: Defense

The Texas Longhorns' defense is loaded with talent across the board ahead of the Ohio State rematch.

Tyler Firtel

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Fryar (70) and Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons (11) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Fryar (70) and Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons (11) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns may have the top returning defensive unit in the nation. After surrendering the third fewest points and yards per game in Division 1 to opposing offenses last season, the Longhorns will hope to continue their dominance on the defensive side of the ball with many of the same faces in 2025.

Each of the players listed in this two-deep prediction will see playing time in different schemes under defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. The Longhorns are not shy about using their depth fully, and it comes in handy with the talent present across the roster.

Here are positional depth chart projections ahead of the season opener:

Defensive Line

Ethan Burk
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Ethan Burke (91) celebrates after he sacks Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) during the second quarter of the CFP National Playoff first round game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

JACK:
- Ethan Burke (senior)
- Colton Vasek (redshirt sophomore)

NT:
- Cole Brevard (transfer junior)
- Travis Shaw (transfer junior)

DT:
- Maraad Watson (transfer sophomore)
- Alex January (sophomore)
- Hero Kanu (transfer redshirt junior)

BUCK:
- Colin Simmons (sophomore)
- Zina Umeozulu (redshirt freshman
- Brad Spence (junior)

After leading the team in sacks as a true freshman, Simmons steps into a starting edge role for the Longhorns opposite of Burke, who does so after Barryn Sorrell transitioned to the NFL. Vasek and Umeozulu, who have both reportedly impressed this summer, will sit behind them and get chances to make an impact in relief.

Transfers will be vital to the interior defensive line. While projecting Brevard and Watson to start, the defensive tackle position will certainly employ a heavy committee approach, with Shaw, January, Kanu and junior transfer Lavon Johnson all anticipated to contribute.

The wildcard in the defensive line group is freshman Justus Terry. Terry could find playing time across the Longhorn front, a Texas coach highlighting his versatile potential early on in fall camp.

Linebackers

Trey Moore and Anthony Hill Jr
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Trey Moore (8) and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrate after a sack during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mike Linebacker:
- Anthony Hill Jr. (junior)
- Elijah Barnes (freshman)

WILL Linebacker:
- Liona Lefau (junior)
- Ty'Anthony Smith (sophomore)

SAM Linebacker:
- Trey Moore (redshirt senior)
- Ty'Anthony Smith

Hill is the headliner of the linebackers and is considered to be a top NFL prospect to monitor this season. He will play alongside Lefau in a dynamic, high-caliber playmaking pairing.

Moore is entering his second season as a Longhorn and is transitioning from an edge rusher to an interior linebacker for his senior season. He can be expected to rotate in and contribute alongside Hill and Lefau in different Kwiatkowski formations.

Smith has been a standout in his development according to coach Steve Sarkisian and Barnes is in his first year on the Forty Acres as a highly-touted recruit out of Dallas. While Arkansas transfer Brad Spence has reportedly made the change to the edge position, he could still log snaps as a linebacker.

Secondary

Cornerback 1:
- Malik Muhammad (junior)
- Kobe Black (sophomore)
- Kade Phillips (freshman)

Cornerback 2:
- Jaylon Guilbeau (senior)
- Warren Robertson (redshirt sophomore)

STAR:
- Jelani McDonald (senior) OR Graceson Littleton (freshman)
- Wardell Mack (sophomore)

Boundary Safety:
- Michael Taaffe (senior)
- Jordon Johnson-Rubell (sophomore)
- Zelus Hicks (freshman)

Free Safety
- Jelani McDonald OR Derrick Williams Jr. (redshirt sophomore)
- Xavier Filsame (sophomore)

Led by Taaffe and Muhammad, the Longhorns have one of the strongest returning defensive back rooms in the country. Guilbeau and McDonald also bring ample experience to the group with Williams returning to the lineup after missing 12 games last season due to injury.

With that core five is a depth of youth willing and ready to contribute, including freshman Littleton. Kwiatkowski spoke about the state of the secondary ahead of fall camp:

“We’ve got a lot of guys who have the ability to (play) and it’s going to come down to how they perform, how they practice, their understanding of the defense, and how they communicate," he said, per Inside Texas.

The secondary will be vital as Texas looks to limit Ohio State's elite passing attack on Saturday.

