Steve Sarkisian Quotes That Matter From Latest Press Conference

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media on Monday two days after the crushing 27-24 loss to unranked Oklahoma in Dallas over the weekend.

Sarkisian, the coaching staff and many players are facing criticism following what might be the worst loss the program has experienced since Sarkisian took over in 2021.

As a result, all eyes were on the Texas head coach as he arrived to the mic to speak with reporters. Here are the most important things he had to say:

"I'm a Little Sick. I Like a Little Adversity"

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian had an interesting quote about facing adversity, admitting he thinks he's a "little sick" for enjoying the challenges that come with losing.

"I mean, you know, in a weird way, I'm a little sick that way. I like a little adversity," Sarkisian said. "I think it's good for us. I don't mind having this adversity. I don't mind having a little thorn in our side. I think it's good for us. So we'll respond."

Though Sarkisian is being met with criticism at this point in the 2026 season, it's hard not to like this kind of approach as the Longhorns look to right the ship.

On the lessons learned from the 2023 loss to Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) runs for yardage as Texas Longhorns defensive back Kitan Crawford (21) chases during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns had won the past two meetings against Oklahoma, not allowing a touchdown in both games. Prior to Saturday, the last touchdown the Sooners had scored came in the final seconds of their thrilling 34-31 win over Texas in 2023.

After that loss, Texas would go on to win its seven games, which included a blowout victory in the Big 12 Champinship, earning a spot in the College Football Playoff Semifinals as a result.

Sarkisian said he and the coaching staff are leaning on that game as motivation moving forward in 2026.

"I think the thing we took out of 2023 that we reminded the guys of and the staff of this year was that 2023 team took that loss tough," Sarkisian said. "It was hard on them, just like this team has taken this loss and it's hard on them. But what did the '23 team do after that? They went and won every game until the semifinals, and so it's not the end of the season."

"I understand that we all want to win that game, and we want to win every game. But yet, there's more games to go. So, how do we take the adversity, and how do we grow from it? I said to the team, you know, not all storms come to disrupt our life. Some come to clear our path, and so how do we use this adversity, and what path did it clear for us? How do we get better and grow from it so that we can be a better football team?"

Steve Sarkisian Doubles Down on Working Through Special Teams Issues

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like he did after the loss in Dallas on Saturday, Sarkisian reiterated that the special teams unit is going through a lull but that things will correct themselves as the season goes on.

Sarkisian continues to have full faith in Jeff Banks to make the necessary changes to special teams moving forward.

"Well, I think history is the best indicator of the future, and we've been good on special teams for quite some time around here," Sarkisian said. "A lot of faith in Coach Banks and his schemes, and a lot of faith in our players to get that done. Sometimes you go through lulls like you do on offense or like you do on defense, and I don't question our ability to coach our way out of that and compete our way out of that to get back to the standard in which we play special teams."

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